Shane Rademacher Spins 3rd Straight Gem as Ems Shut Out Spokane for 2nd Straight Victory

April 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane, WA - The Emeralds earned their first shutout victory of the 2025 season as they defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 2-0. Shane Rademacher picked up his 2nd straight win as he has now had 3 consecutive scoreless starts for the Emeralds.

Shane Rademacher threw another incredible game on the mound. Dating back to April 13th, he was able to retire 30 consecutive batters. That equates to a 10 inning perfect game. Shane was great once again tonight as he pitched 5 innings on the mound and allowed just 3 hits and struck out 5. He didn't allow a single run for his 3rd straight start as he picked up his 2nd victory in a row.

The game was tied up at 0-0 after the first 5 innings. The Emeralds were finally able to break things open in the top of the 6th. Quinn McDaniel led the inning off with a single and Luke Shliger drew a walk. Zane Zielinski singled before Thomas Gavello drove home the first run of the night on a single. The next batter, Jack Payton, joined in on the fun and brought home the 2nd and final run of the inning. The Emeralds unfortunately couldn't add onto their total but held a 2-0 lead after 6 innings of play.

The two runs proved to be enough in tonight's game. Esmerlin Vinicio pitched 3 innings and allowed just 2 hits while striking out 1 batter. Vinicio started the top of the 9th inning but gave up a walk to start the frame. The Emeralds made a call to the bullpen and brought in their newest addition to the team, Nick Herold. Herold immediately struck out 2 batters looking before giving up a base hit. That put the game-tying run on at 1st base with Jesus Bugarin due up. Bugarin battled but Herold got the better of him as he struck him out swinging.

In Herold's High-A Debut he was able to convert the save opportunity while striking out 3 batters. I'm not sure there could have been a higher leverage spot in a debut than tonight, but Herold was able to deliver in a big way.

The Emeralds have now won consecutive games in Spokane to tie up the series at 2-2. With the win tonight, the Emeralds have now guaranteed that they will be .500 or better on their 12-game road trip as they are currently 6-4. A win tomorrow would guarantee a series split at worst in Spokane, and give themselves a chance to win their 2nd straight road series.

The Ems will now turn their attention to game 5 of the series tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Cale Lansville on the mound for Eugene.

