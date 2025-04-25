Indians Fall Flat in 2-0 Loss to Emeralds

April 25, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







After scoring 32 runs over the first three games of the series, the Indians managed just six hits on a warm Friday night as they fell to the Emeralds, 2-0, in front of 3,209 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino and KEY 101.

TOP PERFORMERS

Aidan Longwell reached base three times including a double while Jared Thomas finished 1-for-4 and has now reached base safely in all 19 games this season.

Jordy Vargas (2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 K), Davis Palermo (3 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 2 K), Alan Perdomo (2 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 1 K), and Cade Denton (1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) combined to keep Eugene off the board for eight of the game's nine frames.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-5), Redband (1-1), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (3-3), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, April 26th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Eugene RHP Cale Lansville (0-0, 10.61) vs. Spokane RHP McCade Brown (0-0, 0.00)

Promotion - Fireworks Night presented Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric: It's another Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric.

