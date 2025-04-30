Longtime Ems GM Allan Benavides to Depart, Named General Manager of the New Ontario Baseball Team for the LA Dodgers

April 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - After 15 seasons leading the Eugene Emeralds, General Manager Allan Benavides will step away from his role to become the General Manager of the new Ontario Baseball Team, a soon-to-launch Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, under Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

Benavides' final game with the Emeralds will be May 21, marking the end of a tenure that began in 2010 and played a key role in the team's growth and evolution.

During his tenure, Benavides was named Northwest League Executive of the Year in 2016, guided the Emeralds to the Larry MacPhail Award in 2018 for top promotional excellence, and helped the organization earn the Freitas Award in 2020 for overall organizational achievement. He also helped launch the popular Los Monarcas de Eugene and the wildly successful Exploding Whales alternate brands, further expanding the team's reach and identity. Under his leadership, the Emeralds captured five Golden Bobblehead Awards and won four league championships in 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2022.

"Allan's leadership elevated the Emeralds into a model franchise," said D.G. Elmore. "His vision, hustle, and creativity helped make the Ems a force in Minor League Baseball and a proud part of the Eugene community."

Off the field, Benavides has been deeply engaged in the community, serving as a 13-year board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Emerald Valley and volunteering with numerous non-profit organizations throughout Lane County. His commitment to youth development and civic engagement has made a lasting impact far beyond the ballpark.

"I've poured my heart into this team and this city for 15 years," said Benavides. "It's been a privilege to be part of what we've built here. I'm proud of the success we've had on and off the field, but what stands out most is the growth of our staff - seeing so many go on to lead in this industry and beyond. This new role is a rare opportunity to help launch a franchise with the team I grew up rooting for, the Los Angeles Dodgers. It also gives me the chance to return home to Southern California and be closer to my family - that's something I'm really looking forward to."

While stepping away from daily operations, Benavides will continue in an advisory role with the Elmore Sports Group, supporting the Emeralds' relocation efforts and helping to secure the franchise's future home.

A formal announcement regarding the Emeralds' next General Manager will be made in the coming days.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.