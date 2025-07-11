Emeralds Fall to Spokane for 2nd Straight Game

SPOKANE, WA - The Emeralds dropped their 2nd consecutive game to the Spokane Indians by a final score of 7-4. Spokane now has a 2-1 series lead. The Emeralds are 13-4 in the 2nd half.

Spokane struck first in tonight's game in the 2nd inning. Blake Wright crushed a solo home run on the first pitch of the inning. Andy Perez followed it up with a single and was able to advance into 2nd base on a groundout. Tevin Tucker hit a single out to left field that allowed Perez to score to give them a 2-0 lead after 2 innings.

In the top of the 3rd Scott Bandura got the Ems on the board with a solo home run. It was his 6th of the year and he is now up to 42 RBI's on the season. The home run had an exit velocity of 104 mph off the bat and traveled 421 feet.

The bottom of the 3rd didn't go the Ems way as Spokane put up 5 runs. Braylen Wimmer led off the inning with a walk and Aidan Longwell doubled to put a pair of runners on with nobody out. After a quick out, the first run came home to score on a throwing error charged to Charlie Szykowny after he tried to prevent a run from coming home to score on a ground ball. The ball got away from Shliger to allow the run to score. After a quick groundout, Tevin Tucker hit a 2-out single that plated a pair of runs. The very next batter, EJ Andrews Jr, crushed a 2-run home run for the 2nd straight night to give Spokane a 7-1 lead after 3 innings.

The Ems were able to get a little bit of momentum back in the top of the 4th. Jack Payton was able to reach 2nd base on a leadoff throwing error. He was able to get into 3rd base and with 2-outs Dayson Croes hit a screaming liner up the middle to bring home Payton. It was Croes 23rd RBI in just his 29th game in Eugene. The Ems trailed 7-2 through 4 innings.

In the top of the 5th Jonah Cox hit a 2-strike 2-out single to give the Ems a base runner. That brought up Bo Davidson who hit one to center field. Braylen Wimmer tried to make the catch but the ball got behind him and rolled to the wall. Cox scored easily on the play and Davidson tried to score on an inside-the-park home run for the 2nd straight week but Spokane had a tremendous relay and Darius Perry put the tag on Bandura for the final out. It was Davidson's 6th triple of the year and the Ems trailed 7-3 after 5 innings.

Eugene added on another run in the 6th. Charlie Szykowny and Zane Zielinski hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with only 1-out. Dayson Croes was able to battle in a good at bat that resulted in him popping out to deep left field. It was deep enough to score Szykowny from 3rd base to give the Ems a run in 4 consecutive innings. They trailed 7-4 after 6 innings.

Eugene had a couple more chances in tonight's game but fell just short as they went final with a final score line of 7-4. Eugene's bullpen was fantastic tonight as Tyler Vogel spun 3 scoreless innings while allowing just 1 hit and striking out 2. Matt Dunaway took over for the 7th and 8th inning and allowed just 1 hit and no runs while picking up a strikeout in his 3rd outing of the year for the Ems.

The Ems now trail in this series 2-1. The Ems are still in first place at 13-4 but Spokane is right on their heels as they are just 1.5 games behind Eugene in the standings with 3 more games left this weekend.

Game 4 of the series will be tomorrow night with a little bit of a later first pitch at 7:05 PM. Nick Zwack will be on the mound.

