Eagen's Six No-Hit Innings Not Enough in 6-1 Hillsboro Loss

July 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Hillsboro, OR)- The Hillsboro Hops took a tough loss 6-1 on Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark against the Vancouver Canadians. Hops' starter Daniel Eagen pitched a gem, throwing six innings of no-hit ball. The Hillsboro bullpen allowed six earned runs, striking out only two, both strikeouts coming from reliever Dawson Brown. They gave up five hits to the Canadians. Gavin Logan hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to account for Hillsboro's only run of the game.

Fernando Perez for Vancouver, and Eagen for Hillsboro, went back and forth for a combined five scoreless innings before Perez exited the game. He threw five shutout innings, giving up six hits and striking out five. Eagen exited the game after six shutout and hitless innings. He struck out six before Victor Morales took over in the seventh.

Morales gave up a ground-rule double to the first batter he faced. A groundout advanced the runner to third, and a sacrifice fly gave up the shutout and put Vancouver up 1-0. Morales pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits. Brown took over in the eighth with two outs and a runner on first. He gave up a walk to the first batter he faced, and allowed the next batter to single, which scored the second run for Vancouver. Morales was charged with the run. Brown recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Brown allowed two baserunners in the ninth, one via a walk and the other on a single, before Sam Knowlton came in from the bullpen. Knowlton struggled with command, issuing three walks and surrendering a double, which allowed Vancouver to plate four runs. Brown was charged with two earned runs, while Knowlton was charged with the other two, giving the Canadians a 6-0 lead.

Javen Coleman pitched the bottom of the ninth for Vancouver. He got Modeifi Marte to ground out but allowed a single to Anderdson Rojas. Logan hit an RBI single to score Rojas from first, and to avoid the shutout for Hillsboro.

Druw Jones, Rojas, and Marte all had two hits. The team left nine runners on base.

