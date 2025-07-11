Tucker's Big Night Leads Indians Past Ems, 7-4

July 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tevin Tucker enjoyed his best night of the season with three hits, three RBI, and two stolen bases as the Indians topped the Emeralds, 7-4, in front of 3,182 fans at Avista Stadium for $100 Strikeout Night presented Budweiser, KREM 2, & 94.1 The Bear. Spokane improved to 12-6 in the second half (41-43 overall) with the win-just 1.5 games back of Eugene for the top spot in the Northwest League.

TOP PERFORMERS

The three hits and three RBI were both season highs for Tucker, who is now batting .375 (6-for-16) with two doubles, five RBI, and five stolen bases in the month of July.

EJ Andrews Jr. homered for the second consecutive night-a two-run shot in the third-while Blake Wright hit his first High-A home run to get the scoring started for Spokane in the second.

Stu Flesland III allowed one run over three innings in a spot start with Hunter Mann, Francis Rivera, and Cade Denton adding 3.1 scoreless frames of relief out of the bullpen.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-13), Redband (5-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, July 10th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Eugene LHP Nick Zwack (0-1, 3.00) vs. Spokane LHP Michael Prosecky (7-5, 3.61)

Promotion - Harry Potter™ & Mug Giveaway Fireworks Night presented by Bulldog Rooter, KXLY 4 News Now, & Like Media*:* Wands at the ready! Come dressed as your favorite witch or wizard and show your Hogwarts™ House pride. The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a Spokane Indians Harry Potter™ mug. Whether you're a Gryffindor™, Hufflepuff™, Ravenclaw™ or Slytherin™, get your tickets now for a magical night at the ballpark. Players will be wearing specialty Harry Potter™ jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Salish School of Spokane. Plus, after the game we'll have a magical firework show!







