Nicholson Homers Twice, Drives in Seven to Dust off Sox, 12-8

July 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WASHINGTON: Ryan Nicholson hit a grand slam home run in the seventh inning and a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Tri City Dust Devils defeated the Everett AquaSox 12-8. The two teams combined for 20 runs, 23 hits and seven errors.

The AquaSox started off the scoring in the top of the second inning. Tai Peete led off the inning with a single, went to second on a pickoff error and then advanced to third base on a Milkar Perez line drive single into right field. Peete then scored the game's first run when Carson Jones hit a soft line drive single into left field. Colt Emerson loaded the bases two batters later with a single into center field, advancing Perez and Jones. Freuddy Batista then hit a two-out, two-run single into right field, scoring Perez and Jones to give the AquaSox a 3-0 advantage.

Tri-City starting pitcher Chris Cortez was replaced one batter later. It was the shortest outing of the season for Cortez, the Los Angeles Angels second round pick last summer who had a 3.24 ERA entering the game. Cortez allowed six hits, two walks and three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. He was replaced by Sandy Gaston.

Everett starting pitcher Ashton Izzi faced the minimum of nine batters through the first three innings. Izzi retired the first seven Dust Devils batters before giving up a single to Capri Ortiz. The next batter was Juan Flores who grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. The Dust Devils did finally get to Izzi in the fourth inning with three runs of their own. Outfielder Anthony Scull scored the first run of the game for Tri-City when he homered for the second consecutive day, a one-out solo shot to right field to cut the Sox lead to 3-1. Ryan Nicholson and Matt Coutney followed with back to back singles before Izzi struck out David Calabrese for the second out of the inning. Arol Vera then hit a line drive into left field that went all the way to the wall when Jones failed to make the catch with a diving attempt. Nicholson and Coutney both came in to score as Vera ended up on third base with a two-run RBI triple, tying the score at 3-3.

The AquaSox went back out in front in the sixth inning when Jones reached first base on a Coutney fielding error. Jones than stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Flores. Gaston was then called for a balk, allowing Jones to score the go ahead run and the Sox led 4-3.

Tri-City relief pitcher Jake Smith entered the game to begin the seventh inning and was welcomed by three consecutive AquaSox base hits. Luis Suisbel led off with a double and then went to third base when Brandon Eike singled into left field. Tai Peete followed with a double off of the base of the center field wall, scoring Suisbel and Eike to give the AquaSox a 6-3 lead.

Izzi's night was over after six innings and Ben Hernandez came in to pitch the seventh inning. Hernandez struck out Ortiz but then gave up a single to Flores followed by back to back walks to Pacencia and Scull. The next batter was Nicholson who hit a grand slam home run over the right center field wall, giving the Dust Devils their first lead of the game, 7-6. It was Nicholson's 12th home run of the season.

The AquaSox would retake the lead, two batters into the the top of the eighth inning. Charlie Pagliarini led off with a walk and then Emerson put the AquaSox back on top with his eighth home run of the season, scoring Pagliarini in front of him and the Sox led 8-7.

Everett's lead didn't last long. Vera led off the eighth inning with a walk followed by a Rio Foster single. Ortiz then bunted a ball to third base that was fielded by Eike. Eike attempted to throw Ortiz out at first base however he sailed the ball past Perez at first base, allowing Vera to come in to score and tie the game at 8-8.

Foster went to third on the Eike throwing error and then attempted to score the go ahead run one batter later when a Hernandez pitch to Flores got by the catcher Batista. Batista however was able to quickly retrieve the ball and threw to Hernandez who was covering home plate. Hernandez applied the tag and Foster was out.

Foster's attempt to put the Dust Devils ahead wasn't successful however they would retake the lead when Flores hit a ground ball to third base and for the second time in the inning, Eike committed a throwing error with a throw to first base. Flores ended up on second base and Ortiz came in to score the go ahead run, putting the Dust Devils ahead 9-8. Adrian Placencia then walked at which point Jordan Jackson came in to relief Hernandez.

Jackson struck out the first batter he faced, Scull for the second out of the inning. Nicholson then came up with Flores and Placencia already on base and hit a three-run home run over the right center field wall to provide the game's final three runs. Nicholson's final line was three-for-five, two home runs, three runs scored and seven RBI.

Najer Victor pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close out the game, allowing only one single to Jones. It was Jones' second hit of the night.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game four of the six game series is scheduled for Friday July 11 beginning at 7:05 p.m. RHP Ryan Hawks (8-4, 3.41 ERA) will make his 15th start of the season for the Aqua Sox. Tri-City has not yet announced a starting pitcher for the game.







