Viñeros Right Vintage in Comeback Win over AquaSox

July 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils as Viñeros de Tri-City

(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - The Tri-City Dust Devils (11-7 2H, 41-43) trailed three times in Thursday night's game at Gesa Stadium, each time fighting back and ultimately overcoming the Everett AquaSox (5-13 2H, 42-42) in a 12-8 win that got the team, playing as Viñeros de Tri-City, its first win of this week's series.

DH Ryan Nicholson had his biggest game as a professional, going big in the first multi-homer game of his career by socking a 7th inning grand slam and an 8th inning three-run homer over the wall in right-center. The lefty from Louisville drove in a career-high seven runs on the night, with the grand slam giving Tri-City its first lead of the game at 7-6 and his three-run jack extending the Dust Devils lead to its final 12-8 margin. Nicholson added a 4th inning single, ending up 3-for-5 and scoring three runs.

CF Anthony Scull's second home run in as many nights got Tri-City on the board in the bottom of the 4th inning, cutting Everett's early lead to 3-1. 1B Matt Coutney singled behind Nicholson to put two aboard later in the inning, and 3B Arol Vera shot a liner down the left field line and past a diving catch attempt for a two-run double that scored both Nicholson and Coutney to tie the game at 3-3.

The AquaSox retook the lead in the 6th and extended it in the 7th before Nicholson's grand slam put the Dust Devils in front. Top Mariners prospect SS Colt Emerson then grabbed the lead right back for Everett in the 8th by sending a two-run homer out to left-center to put Tri-City behind 8-7. Reliever Bridger Holmes (1-0) then rallied to finish the top of the 8th by striking out three AquaSox in a row.

Vera then led off the bottom of the 8th by drawing a walk from reliever Ben Hernandez (4-2), moving up on LF Rio Foster's single. SS Capri Ortiz then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up, but a throwing error by Everett 3B Brandon Eike allowed Vera to score to tie the game at 8-8. Foster would get thrown out at the plate while trying to score on a pitch that got away from the plate, with Ortiz moving up to second. C Juan Flores then hit a grounder to Eike, whose throw again went wide of first. This time Ortiz scored to give Tri-City a 9-8 lead before Nicholson's insurance policy capped the night.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Reliever Sandy Gastón did yeoman's work coming out of the bullpen, allowing only one run on one hit in 4.1 innings following a shorter outing from starter Chris Cortez. Gastón struck out a pair, dropping his ERA against the AquaSox to 0.61 for the season.

-2B Adrian Placencia went 0-for-3 on the night, ending his ten-game hitting streak. He walked and scored twice, though, to push his on-base streak to 22 games, the longest such streak by any Dust Devil in 2025.

-Tri-City completed its 19th comeback win of the season, the most of any team in the Northwest League. Eugene sits in second place with 17 comeback wins, and Vancouver third with 16.

GO FAST...TURN LEFT...FEAST AS A FAMILY

Tri-City, playing as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, hosts Everett in game four of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Gesa Stadium. It's a Family Feast Night presented by Tri-Cities Airport, with $2.50 hot dogs, Coca-Cola products, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches and Laffy Taffy ropes available throughout the night.

In an adjustment to the rotation right-hander Yeferson Vargas (6-5, 4.46 ERA in 16 starts with Single-A Inland Empire) will get the start for the Rooster Tails in place of originally scheduled starter Ryan Johnson, who will instead start on Sunday. Righty Ryan Hawks (8-4, 3.41 ERA) takes the hill for the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game (video in Bally Sports Live's MiLB Zone and audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

For tickets to Friday night's game, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

