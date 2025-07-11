Late Surge Put C's on Top over Hops
July 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
HILLSBORO, OR - It was the worst of times, it was the best of times for the Canadians offence Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, where the C's overcame six no-hit innings to score six runs on five hits in the final three frames to beat the Hops [AZ] 6-1.
Unable to find the hit column against #17 D-Backs prospect Daniel Eagen, Vancouver wasted no time jumping on the Hillsboro bullpen to begin the seventh. Cutter Coffey led off with a double for the first C's hit of the night, went to third on a ground out then scored on a sacrifice fly from Eddie Micheletti Jr. to make it 1-0.
Another run came home in the eighth. Hayden Gilliland worked a crucial two-out walk before Victor Arias did the same - on of his four free passes on the night - which set the table for Coffey's second hit in as many innings: an RBI single that doubled the C's lead.
A four-spot in the ninth put the game away. All nine men came to the plate, with the Canadians scoring runs thanks to a pair of bases loaded walks and a two-RBI double from Coffey to put Vancouver ahead 6-0.
Hillsboro spoiled the shutout with a run on two hits in the ninth, but that would be all they could muster despite outhitting the C's ten to five.
Fernando Perez and Irv Carter (W, 4-1) were both stout on the slope. The former scattered six hits over five innings that featured no walks and five Ks before the latter stranded the go-ahead run on base in the sixth and the tying runs aboard in the seventh and eighth to earn the victory.
With the win, the Canadians are 10-7 in the second half and a league-best 47-36 overall. They can secure a series split with a win tomorrow night; #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen will be opposed by John West. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
