Pair of Homers Power C's to Victory

July 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OR - A game-tying solo shot from Sean Keys and a game-winning three-run bomb from Carter Cunningham provided all the offence the Canadians needed Friday night in a 4-3 win over the Hops [AZ] at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 after two doubles in the bottom of the third gave Hillsboro its first lead since Tuesday, the C's evened the score in the next half inning. Keys clubbed a 1-2 pitch from Hops starter John West (L, 4-6) the opposite way for his tenth homer of the season.

With the game still tied at one to start the sixth, Vancouver got a lead-off single from Eddie Micheletti Jr. and a walk from Keys to set the table for Cunningham. The Haymarket, VA native launched a three-run shot to left centre that put the Canadians ahead 4-1.

MLB Pipeline's #9 Blue Jays prospect Khal Stephen (W, 6-1) continued to do what he does best: put up zeroes. Two of the three hits he gave up in the game came over a three-batter span in the third and he retired the side in order in four of his six innings. The righty finished his team-best fifth quality start since his call-up in May by striking out the side in the sixth.

Newcomer Johan Simon (S, 1) celebrated his High-A debut with a nine out save, retiring the side in order in the seventh, surrendering a run on two hits in the eighth and giving up an unearned run in the ninth to lock down Vancouver's second one-run win of the series.

With the victory, the C's are 11-7 in the second half and a league-best 48-36 overall. They'll go for the series victory tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.







