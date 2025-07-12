Vancouver Blasts Two Homers in Third Straight Win Over Hops

Hillsboro, OR - Khal Stephen was on the bump for Vancouver and had been one of the most dominate pitchers in all Minor League baseball entering play on Friday. He had an 8-1 record and an ERA of 1.70 in 81.2 innings pitched this year. He continued his dominance by throwing six innings and striking out five while only allowing one run in the 4-3 Vancouver win. Sean Keys and Carter Cunningham also each homered in the C's victory.

The only run the Hops scored yesterday was an RBI double by Gavin Logan and that's how the scoring started on Friday. Logan pulled a double into the corner to drive in Junior Franco, momentarily giving the Hops a 1-0 lead in the second.

Sean Keys answered right back with an opposite-field solo homer in the third for Vancouver, tying the game at 1-1.

It was scoreless through the middle frames keeping the score at 1-1 entering the sixth. Eddie Micheletti singled and Sean Keys walked to bring up Carter Cunningham with two outs. The Hops elected to keep West in the game to face the Vancouver lefty and Cunningham made them pay, blasting a go-ahead three-run home run to give Vancouver a 4-1 lead.

Stephen came back out to strike out the side in the sixth inning and end his night, exiting the game after 75 pitches.

The Hops fought back to score a run in the eighth and a run in the ninth, but would come up short again in the ninth inning as Johan Simon completed a three-inning save in his High-A debut.

Gavin Logan had two RBI hits in the game for the Hops. Cal Stephen got the win for Vancouver moving to 9-1 on the season in just 10 decisions.

Vancouver has won three straight games as we enter the fifth game of the series. Tomorrow's first pitch will be at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.







