Charlie Szykowny & Jonah Cox's 9th Inning Home Runs Launch Eugene to Victory

July 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Emeralds bounced back to defeat the Spokane Indians by a final score of 8-4. Charlie Szykowny & Jonah Cox homered in the 9th inning for a 4-run frame to give Eugene the win. The series is now tied at 2-2 with a pair of games remaining. The Ems are 14-4 to start the 2nd half.

Spokane jumped out to an early lead after Braylen Wimmer hit his 14th home run of the season in the bottom of the first to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

Eugene had 2 big innings in tonight's game that made up all 8 of their runs. With 2-outs in the 3rd inning Jonah Cox hit his 16th double of the year. After a passed ball moved Cox into 3rd base, Bo Davidson hit a single for the Ems first run of the game. Drew Cavanaugh followed it up by drawing a walk to put a pair of runners on for Jack Payton. Payton crushed a no-doubt home run to left field to give the Ems a 4-1 lead. It was Payton's 6th home run of the year.

Spokane was able to bounce back over the next 2 innings. Tevin Tucker hit his first homerun of the year to start the 3rd inning and cut the lead in half. In the 4th, Blake Wright led off the inning with a single and Andy Perez hit his 7th home run of the season to tie up the game at 4-4 after 4 innings.

After a couple of eventful innings the game slowed down in a big way. Both pitching staffs were able to settle in. Nick Zwack got the start tonight for the Ems and gave up 4 runs in 4 innings while not issuing a walk and striking out 3 batters. Josh Wolf took over and pitched a scoreless 5th and 6th inning with a strikeout. Ryan Vanderhei pitched the 7th, and allowed just 1 hit and picked up a strikeout. Ben Peterson pitched the 8th and 9th inning and struck out 1 batter. Eugene as a team struck out 6 Spokane batters while not issuing a single walk.

It was a tied game heading into the 9th inning when Charlie Szykowny led off the inning. He crushed his 11th home run of the season to give the Ems the lead. Szykowny is now the active team leader in home runs this season.

The inning didn't stop there as Cole Foster got a single which prompted a pitching change. After a quick out, Quinn McDaniel singled to put a pair of runners on. With 2-outs, Jonah Cox swatted a 3-run home run to give Eugene a 4 run lead. It was Cox's 5th home run of the year, which is tied for the most he has hit in a single professional season.

Ben Peterson closed out the game in the 9th inning with a 1-2-3 frame for his 2nd win of the year. 7 of the 9 Emeralds hitters tallied base hits and 7 of their 8 runs all came with 2-outs.

Eugene will be back in action tonight at 7:05 PM. Dylan Carmouche will be on the mound for the Emeralds. He has won his previous 5 starts and carries a 2.63 ERA into the matchup.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.