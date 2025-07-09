Emeralds Best Their High-A Record with 9th Straight Win

SPOKANE, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 5-4. Eugene has now won 9 games in a row which tops their 8-game winning streak back in 2021 for the longest such stretch in the High-A era. Eugene is now 13-2 to start the 2nd half.

Eugene struck first in tonight's game in the top of the 2nd inning. After the first two batters popped out, Quinn McDaniel had an incredible at-bat and drew a 7 pitch walk to keep the inning alive. Jose Ramos was able to drop a single out to right and Scott Bandura followed it up by ripping a ground ball up the middle that allowed McDaniel to score from 2nd base. The Ems lead 1-0 after 2 innings of play.

In the top of the 5th inning Jack Payton got plunked by a pitch for the 2nd time in the game to give the Ems a 2-out base runner. Charlie Szykowny worked a great at-bat and on a 3-2 count he hit a moonshot down the 1st base line. It ended up staying fair for his 10th home run of the season. The home run had a 95 mph exit velocity and traveled 361 feet. Szykowny is now the 2nd active Emerald to reach double-digit home runs on the season. The Ems held a 3-0 lead after 5 innings.

In the top of the 7th Jonah Cox got on base to start the inning after the Spokane shortstop, Andy Perez, couldn't field a hard hit ground ball cleanly. Cox took off and stole 2nd for his NWL leading 36th stolen base of the year and on the throw Cole Messina airmailed it a bit to the outfield and Cox was able to jump up and advance into 3rd base. The next batter, Drew Cavanaugh, hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field and Cox was able to score easily on the play to give Eugene a 4-0 lead.

Josh Bostick was incredible in his start tonight. He pitched 7 innings and allowed just 4 hits while not surrendering a single run. He struck out a career-high 12 batters while not allowing a single walk. He did all of this while only throwing 83 pitches with a whopping 69 strikes. It was a career-best type of game for Bostick as he picked up his 4th win of the season.

Spokane fought back in the bottom of the 9th inning to avoid the shutout. The first two base runners tallied hits before Jesus Bugarin ripped a double to plate the first two runs of the inning. That brought up Jean Perez who bunted back to Austin Strickland who airmailed the throw to allow a run to come home to score and bring the game-tying run to the plate.

The Ems turned the ball over to Cam Pferrer in a 5-3 game with the game-tying at the plate with nobody out. Pferrer got the first out of the inning on a groundout before Braylen Wimmer roped a triple to put the game-tying run at 3rd base with only 1 out. Pferrer was able to get the next 2 batters to strikeout swinging to give Eugene the 5-4 victory.

Eugene is now 13-2 to start the 2nd half and will look to extend their winning streak to double-digits tomorrow night. The Ems will be in first place regardless of the other outcomes in the NWL but will hold either a 2.5 or 3.5 game lead heading into tomorrow.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Cesar Perdomo will be on the mound for the Emeralds.

