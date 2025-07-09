C's Stymied to Start Hillsboro Series

HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians fell behind early and never recovered in a 7-1 loss to the Hillsboro Hops at Hillsboro Ballpark Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first, the Hops took the lead for good. They got to starter Gage Stanifer (L, 1-3) for two runs on two hits plus a walk to grab a lead they wouldn't relinquish then added three more in the third to bounce Stanifer from the game.

Hops starter Denny Larrando was excellent in his second turn of the year for the Baby Snakes. He retired the first eight batters of his night before surrendering a two-out double to Carter Cunningham and a walk to Victor Arias in the third, but he stranded both men on base and did not give up another hit until Arias started the sixth with a single. Cutter Coffey and Sean Keys singled in the next two at-bats to load the bases, but a strikeout, a run-scoring fielder's choice and a groundout ended the threat and limited the C's to one run in the frame.

Trailing 5-1, Vancouver would allow two unearned runs to score after a lead-off error in the bottom of the sixth opened the door. The C's didn't put up much of a fight the rest of the way and lost by six.

Edinson Batista and Kai Peterson each logged scoreless relief outings. Arias reached three times while Cunningham and Nick Goodwin both found their way on base.

With the loss, the C's drop to 8-7 in the second half and 45-36 overall. These two teams go back to work Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.







