Indians Come up Just Short in 5-4 Loss to Ems

July 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane mounted a furious rally in the ninth inning-scoring four times and getting the tying run to third with just one out-but came up 90 feet short as they fell to the Emeralds, 5-4, in front of 3,092 fans at Avista Stadium for Christmas in July Night presented by Wake Up Call Coffee.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hunter Omlid allowed just one run while striking out four over three strong innings of relief.

Cole Messina, Skyler Messinger, and Jesus Bugarin each had a pair of hits with Bugarin chipping in a pair of RBI in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (13-13), Redband (4-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, July 9th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Eugene LHP Cesar Perdomo (6-4, 4.19) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (5-4, 3.31)

Promotion - Rosauers Family Feast Night presented Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU: It's Rosauers Family Feast Night at Avista Stadium! Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long! Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







