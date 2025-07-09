Everett Rallies Late to Take Series Opener from Tri-City

PASCO - Standing six outs away from a series-opening win, Tuesday night's contest in the Columbia Basin saw the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-6 2H, 40-42) succumb to a late charge from the Everett AquaSox (4-12 2H, 41-41) in a 9-6 victory for the visitors at Gesa Stadium.

A four-run, five-single bottom of the 7th inning had powered Tri-City to a 6-2 lead going to the 8th inning. 1B Ryan Nicholson's hard shot up the middle scored CF Anthony Scull, who had advanced to second after his leadoff hit to start the inning, for a 3-2 lead. A run-scoring groundout by 2B Adrian Placencia and a two-run single by SS Capri Ortiz later in the frame shoved the lead to 6-2. The big slugging bats of the team with the most homers in the Northwest League would have their say, though, with a pair of two-run blasts in the top of the 8th wiping out the lead and causing a 6-6 tie. Everett DH Freuddy Batista's two-run double to right off Dust Devils reliever Najer Victor (0-1) in the 9th proved the winning hit, with Batista's scoring later on a wild pitch third strike adding extra insurance.

The home nine scored twice in the bottom of the 1st to get things going with RBI singles by DH Matt Coutney, celebrating his 26th birthday, and RF Randy De Jesus making it 2-0 early on. A chopper double off the bat of AquaSox 1B Brandon Eike tied the game for Everett in the 4th inning at 2-2. Lefty Nico Tellache (4-1) pitched four innings for the win, extending things from the bullpen behind righty Taylor Dollard's four innings to begin. Righty reliever Max Gieg was electric for the Dust Devils, throwing three perfect innings in his first start as a professional and striking out five.

-Tri-City had 13 hits on the night, with five hitters (Matt Coutney, Randy De Jesus, 3B Cole Fontenelle, Capri Ortiz and Anthony Scull) stitching together multi-hit games. The AquaSox had only seven hits in the game, five of them coming in the last two innings.

-Bridger Holmes had another solid performance for the Dust Devils, throwing two scoreless innings and covering the 5th and 6th innings on a bullpen day. The Oregon State alum gave up a hit, a walk and a hit-by-pitch but struck out two in posting a pair of zeroes on the board. Tri-City pitching struck out 16 Everett batters on the night.

-Fans wore lighter and more flower-printed attire on a Tropical Tuesday at the ballpark. The theme night came in handy, with the cooler clothing helping to mitigate the first pitch temperature of 100 degrees.

A BIG NIGHT FOR LITTLE LEAGUERS

Tri-City and Everett meet up for game two of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where it will be Little League Night presented by Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates. Young baseballers will come to the park not only to enjoy the contest but also to participate, pregame, in the opening ceremony of the state Cal Ripken Tournament taking place in the area this weekend.

Right-hander Keythel Key (2-4, 5.63 ERA) gets the ball for the Dust Devils, countered by righty Nick Payero (2-6, 5.40 ERA) of the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game (video in Bally Sports Live's MiLB Zone and audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

