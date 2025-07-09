Larrondo Shines in 7-1 Win over Vancouver in Series Opener

July 9, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

(Hillsboro, OR)- For the first time in the last six series, the Hillsboro Hops recorded a win to start the six-game set. On Tuesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, the Hops overcame their seven-game losing streak by beating the Vancouver Canadians 7-1.

Denny Larrondo made his first start at Hillsboro Ballpark and second for the Hops. He was dominant through five innings, setting the Hops up for success early on in the game.

Despite drawing two walks in the bottom of the first off of Vancouver starter Gage Stanifer, Hillsboro did not plate any runs. Cristofer Torin got caught stealing in the inning.

The Hops turned things around in the second, starting with a single by Jansel Luis. Junior Franco walked and Kenny Castillo hit an RBI single to score the first run of the game. A sacrifice bunt by Anderdson Rojas put runners in scoring position, and Kevin Sim grounded out but put Hillsboro up 2-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, Angel Ortiz drew a walk. Luis singled again to put runners on the corners. Junior Franco doubled to score Ortiz and knock Stanifer out of the game. Castillo repeated his efforts, hitting an RBI single that drove in two runs to make it a 5-0 ballgame. Stanifer pitched 2.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits and two walks.

Larrondo had a dominant start, pitching five innings and only allowing three hits, two of which came in the sixth inning. He did not record an out in the sixth, but turned the ball over to Rocco Reid. Larrondo struck out six and walked two. He left the game with runners on first and second, and Reid allowed a hit to load the bases. Reid struck out the next batter for the first out of the inning. A run was scored as the ball was fielded cleanly by Torin to get the force out at third, and thrown to Kevin Sim at first, but Sim could not field the ball to get the out. A groundout ended the inning, but not before the Canadians could get on the board, 5-1. The run was charged to Larrondo.

For Vancouver, Edinson Batista had a scoreless appearance for 2.1 innings before Julio Ortiz took over on the bump. Slade Caldwell reached on an error by Vancouver shortstop Arjun Nimmala to start the inning. Torin was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. Angel Ortiz grounded into a fielder's choice, but recorded an RBI to make it 6-1. Luis tripled to score Ortiz and add to the Hops' lead 7-1.

Julio Ortiz pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two and walked two. Kai Peterson took over in the bottom of the seventh with runners on the corners after Ortiz was charged with two balks. Peterson recorded back-to-back outs to get out of the inning, and threw a clean bottom of the eighth as well.

Reid threw two shutout innings, striking out three and giving up only one hit. Dawson Brown pitched a clean eighth, and Sam Knowlton pitched the ninth. Knowlton allowed two free passes, but scraped by to keep the Hops ahead, taking the contest 7-1.

Castillo drove in three RBI and went two-for-four at the plate. Angel Ortiz, Luis, and Junior Franco also recorded two hits apiece. Larrondo (1-0) recorded the win.

Game two of the series against the Canadians will start at 6:35 PM on Wednesday. The pre-game show will begin at 6:20 on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







