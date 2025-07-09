Late-Game Power Surge Propels Everett to Victory

PASCO, WASHINGTON: Freuddy Batista delivered late-game heroics, hitting a two-run double in the ninth inning to provide the Everett AquaSox a 9-6 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday night.

A duo of Dust Devils gave Tri-City a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With two runners on base, Matt Coutney and Randy De Jesus hit consecutive RBI singles, providing Tri-City starting pitcher Max Gieg early run support. Gieg excelled in his start, throwing three perfect innings during his outing to keep the lead intact.

The AquaSox threatened in the top of the fourth inning as they loaded the bases with no outs. Brandon Eike capitalized on the opportunity, chopping a double down the third base line to knot the game 2-2. Eike's double was his 13th of the season and his second against Tri-City.

Everett starting pitcher Taylor Dollard was fantastic, throwing four innings of two-run baseball while allowing five base hits. Dollard walked two and struck out a season-high six batters - five swinging and one looking.

Tri-City took a four-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the AquaSox found a power surge in the top of the eight to tie the game 6-6. Colt Emerson knocked a leadoff double, allowing Luis Suisbel to blast his 14th home run of the season to cut the Dust Devils' lead to two runs. Eike walked one batter later, positioning Tai Peete to tie the game. Peete delivered, belting his 13th homer to even the score.

Batista played hero in the top of the ninth to win the game for the AquaSox. With one out, Charlie Pagliarini singled and Emerson reached on a double to bring Batista into the batter's box. He delivered, smacking a two-run double over the head of De Jesus in right field to set the Frogs ahead 8-2. Batista would cross home plate himself one batter later on a throwing error, giving Everett a three-run lead to hold with three outs remaining.

Locking down the victory for the AquaSox was right-hander Tyler Cleveland, who threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning. Cleveland allowed no hits and struck out one, lowering his earned run average to 0.89 this season while collecting his second save.

