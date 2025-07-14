Mariners 2025 Draft Recap

The Mariners 21 total selections included 13 pitchers: 3 left-handed pitchers Kade Anderson, Mason Peters, and Cameron Appenzeller, and 10 right-handed pitchers Griffin Hugus, Lucas Kelly, Colton Shaw, Danny Macchiarola, Jackson Steensma, Isaac Lyon, Dusty Revis, Casey Hintz, Anthony Karoly, and Griffin Stieg as well as 8 position players: catchers Luke Stevenson, Grant Jay, and Luke Heyman, shortstops Nick Becker and Estevan Moreno, and outfielders Korbyn Dickerson, Aiden Taurek, and Brayden Corn.

Seattle selected LHP Kade Anderson with their first selection (3rd overall), their highest pick since selecting C Mike Zunino 3rd overall in 2012. They followed the selection of Anderson with C Luke Stevenson in the Competitive Balance Round A (35th overall), SS Nick Becker in the 2nd round (57th overall) and RHP Griffin Hugus in the 3rd round (91st overall).

1st round (3rd overall) - LHP Kade Anderson (Louisiana State University)

Anderson, 21, went 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA (42 ER, 119.0 IP), 180 strikeouts, 35 walks and a 1.06 WHIP in 19 starts with LSU in 2025. He played two seasons for the Tigers (2024-2025), holding a combined 16-3 record with a 3.38 ERA (59 ER, 157.1 IP), 239 strikeouts, and 55 walks in 37 appearances (28 starts).

During the Tigers' postseason journey to winning the 2025 College World Series, Anderson was named CWS Most Outstanding Player. In 2 starts in Omaha, Anderson allowed just 6 hits and 1 earned run with 17 strikeouts and 7 walks in 16.0 innings. In his Game 1 start of the MCWS against Coastal Carolina, Anderson allowed 3 hits with 10 strikeouts in a complete game shutout, becoming the 3rd pitcher to throw a complete game since the best-of-three finals were introduced in 2003.

Anderson registered 10+ strikeouts on 11 occasions for Louisiana State in 2025, including career-high 14 strikeouts at Oklahoma on April 3, in a complete game shutout. He led all of college baseball with 180 strikeouts in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound left-handed pitcher is ranked as the 2nd overall draft prospect by MLB Pipeline, and the best college prospect. He is also ranked as the 4th-best overall draft prospect by Baseball America and the top college prospect.

Anderson was born in Slidell, Louisiana and posted a 0.22 career ERA at St. Paul's High School (Covington, LA), logging a 28-1 record and 212 strikeouts. He also batted .418 in high school with 120 hits, including 9 home runs. Anderson was named a three-time All-State and four-time All-District selection at St. Paul's HS and earned Player of the Year honors in St. Tammany Parish.

Competitive Balance Round A, 35th overall - C Luke Stevenson (University of North Carolina)Stevenson, 20, batted .251 (56x223) with 61 runs, 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 58 RBI this spring, getting on base at a .414 clip and slugging .552 for a .965 OPS. He started as catcher in all but three of his 61 games played this season, slotting in as designated hitter for those 3 contests. His 59 walks led the ACC and were tied for 4th-most in program history.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore was chosen as 1 of 13 semi-finalists for the Buster Posey Award and was named a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game, making him the first Carolina catcher to earn the distinction since 2004. He was also selected as the 2025 ACC Tournament MVP after hitting 2 homers, helping the Tar Heels to their ninth tournament title in program history.

Across two seasons at North Carolina, he batted .267 (117x438) with 104 runs, 18 doubles, 2 triples, 33 home runs and 116 RBI with a .417 OBP and slugging .543 (.960 OPS).

2nd round (52nd overall) - SS Nick Becker (Don Bosco Prep)

Becker, 18, batted .386 (34x88) with 12 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 24 walks, and 27 stolen bases in 35 games this spring at Don Bosco Prep. He had a .558 OBP, slugging .761 for a 1.319 OPS this season. In 95 career high school games, he hit .407 (96x236) with 102 runs, 31 doubles, 6 triples, 7 home runs, 79 RBI, 65 walks, 67 stolen bases and a 1.251 OPS across his three-year high school career, earning 2025 Gatorade New Jersey Baseball Player of the Year.

3rd round (91st overall) - RHP Griffin Hugus (University of Miami)

Hugus, 21, went 6-7 with a 4.16 ERA (43 ER, 93.0 IP), 35 walks and 95 strikeouts in 17 starts in 2025 at the University of Miami. Across his three-year college career with Miami and University of Cincinnati he struck out 151 batters in 48 appearances (20 starts) across 147.1 innings.

Across two prior seasons with the University of Cincinnati, he appeared in 31 games with 3 starts, recording 56 strikeouts across 54.1 total innings. A two-way player as a freshman at Cincinnati, he batted .234 (29x124) with 2 home runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 20 RBI and 20 runs scored in 38 games played. He was a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts and was named an All-AAC Freshman Team that season.

4th round (122nd overall) - LHP Mason Peters (Dallas Baptist University)

Peters, 21, went 4-2 with a team-high 4 saves and a 4.25 ERA (20 ER, 42.1 IP) with 58 strikeouts in 20 appearances for the Patriots in 2025. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound lefty was named a Second Team All-Conference USA selection and earned the Conference USA Academic Medal in the 2025 season. Peters pitched two seasons at Temple College (2023-24) before transferring to Dallas Baptist University for one season (2025). During his time at Temple College, Peters made 21 appearances (15 starts), recording 69 strikeouts across 68.1 innings of work.

5th round (152nd overall) - OF Korbyn Dickerson (Indiana University)

Dickerson, 21, hit .314 (76x242) with 57 runs scored, 19 home runs and 77 RBI in 56 games for the Hoosiers in 2025. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-handed hitter earned First Team All-Big Ten and ABCA Midwest First Team All-Region selections. Prior to his time at Indiana, Dickerson appeared in 21 games (1 start) as a redshirt freshman at the University of Louisville in 2024, hitting .235 (4x17). He was drafted in the 20th round by the Minnesota Twins in the 2022 MLB Draft but did not sign.

6th round (182nd overall) - RHP Lucas Kelly (Arizona State University)

Kelly, 21, went 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA (12 ER, 26.2 IP) and 34 strikeouts in 21 appearances for the Sun Devils in 2025. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound righty earned 2025 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Kelly was a two-way player during his lone season with McClennan Community College in 2024, posting a 5-1 record with a 4.46 ERA (20 ER, 40.1 IP) and 40 strikeouts over 7 starts with 2 saves on the mound, and at the plate, batting .308 (12x39) with four extra base hits.

7th round (212th overall) - RHP Colton Shaw (Yale University)

Shaw, 22, went 6-2 with a 3.13 ERA (27 ER, 77.2 IP), 24 walks and 80 strikeouts in 12 starts for the Bulldogs in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound righty earned All-Ivy First Team honors during the 2025 season and was a two-time All-Ivy Second Team selection in 2023 and 2024. In 4 seasons for the Bulldogs, Shaw had a 4.58 ERA (136 ER, 267.0 IP) with 248 strikeouts across 45 appearances (43 starts). Was a two-way player his freshman and sophomore seasons (2022-23).

8th round (242nd overall) - RHP Danny Macchiarola (College of the Holy Cross)

Macchiarola, 20, went 9-5 with a 3.27 ERA (34 ER, 93.2 IP), 28 walks and 92 strikeouts across 16 starts for Holy Cross in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound right-hander was a two-time All-Patriot League Second Team selection in 2024 and 2025. He threw 2 complete games this spring, tossing a season-high 12 strikeouts across 8.0 scoreless innings against Lehigh on May 10.

9th round (272nd overall) - RHP Jackson Steensma (Appalachian State University)

Steensma, 21, went 9-3 with a 4.10 ERA (43 ER, 94.1 IP), 38 walks and 108 strikeouts across 36 appearances (14 starts) in his career with the Mountaineers. The Appalachian State product went 11-3 in his 14 starts in 2024, recording 5 quality starts during his sophomore season. During his freshman season in 2023, he did not allow a run in his first 6 outings of the season. Steensma missed the 2025 season due to injury.

10th round (302nd overall) - RHP Isaac Lyon (Grand Canyon University)

Lyon, 21, went 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA (40 ER, 86.0 IP), 23 walks and 88 strikeouts, including a complete game shutout against Seattle University, in 15 starts for the Antelopes in 2025. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound righty was named to the 2025 Preseason All-Western Athletic Conference and earned 2024 First-Team All-WAC recognition as a starting pitcher. Across his 3 seasons with Grand Canyon University, Lyon went 9-6 with a 4.32 ERA (87 ER, 181.1 IP), 42 walks and 175 strikeouts across 42 appearances (29 starts).

11th round (332nd overall) - RHP Dusty Revis (Western Carolina University)

Revis, 21, combined for a 14-6 record and a 4.18 ERA (62 ER, 133.1 IP) with 171 strikeouts across two seasons with Western Carolina, making 47 appearances with 29 starts. He was named to the Second-Team All-Southern Conference in both 2024 and 2025 and spent two prior seasons with Mars Hill University.

12th round (362nd overall) - C Grant Jay (Dallas Baptist University)

Jay, 21, batted .309 (68x220) with 17 doubles, 1 triple, 19 home runs and 59 RBI, setting the program record for slugging percentage (.684) across 59 games with the Patriots in 2025. The 6-foot, 225-pound catcher was named an ABCA First Team All-American and earned Second Team All-American honors from the NCBWA in 2025. Jay became the program's home run leader with 61 career home runs and was named the CUSA Scholar Athlete of the Year for 2025. In 2023, was named a Collegiate Baseball First Team Freshman All-American and a NCBWA Third Team All-American.

13th round (392nd overall) - OF Aiden Taurek (St. Mary's College)

Taurek, 21, hit .328 (77x235) with 20 doubles, 2 triples, 11 home runs, 46 RBI, 26 walks and 7 stolen bases, getting on base at a .417 clip and slugging .598 (.980 OPS) while starting all 61 games played in left field this spring. He was named to the All-West Coast Conference Second Team after his 20 doubles this season led the WCC and ranked third in a single season in program history.

14th round (422nd overall) - C Luke Heyman (University of Florida)

Heyman, 22, hit .301 (52x173) with 21 extra-base hits, including 13 home runs, 44 RBI and 22 walks, getting on base at a .397 clip and slugging .578 (.975 OPS) across 49 games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury in May. Across 3 seasons for the Gators, he combined for a .282 batting average (177x628) with 41 homers and 135 walks. He was selected to the ABCA Second Team Southeast All-Region and All-SEC First Team, and was a Buster Posey Award semifinalist in 2025.

15th round (452nd overall) - OF Brayden Corn (Western Carolina University)

Corn, 21, is a right-handed hitting outfielder from Western Carolina University. In 58 games (57 starts) in 2025, Corn batted .312 (69x221) with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 stolen bases for the Catamounts. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound outfielder was named to the Southern Conference All-Tournament Team in Greenville in 2025, after batting .538 (7x13) with 1 double, 3 home runs, 6 RBI, 4 walks and a .682 on-base percentage. Prior to Western Carolina, Corn played in 94 games and totaled 43 extra base hits with 26 doubles and 16 home runs in 2 seasons at the University of South Carolina Union (2023-24).

16th round (482nd overall) - RHP Casey Hintz (University of Arizona)

Hintz, 21, went 7-4 with a 5.56 ERA (34 ER, 55.0 IP), 53 strikeouts and 2 saves across 24 games this season

for the Wildcats. He made 75 relief appearances across his 3 collegiate seasons, accumulating 100 strikeouts across 115.0 innings pitched, helping Arizona to a Big 12 Championship in 2025.

17th round (512th overall) - RHP Anthony Karoly (Nova Southeastern University)

Karoly, 21, recorded 47 strikeouts across 28.0 innings this spring, going 1-1 with a 4.18 ERA (13 ER, 28.0 IP) in 12 games (9 starts) after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury. Across 27 games between the 2023 and 2025 seasons, he combined for 81 strikeouts in 48.0 innings.

18th round (542nd overall) - RHP Griffin Stieg (Virginia Tech University)

Stieg, 21, went 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA (27 ER, 51.2 IP), 12 walks and 48 strikeouts across 13 games started in 2025 for the Hokies. The right-hander was born in Fairfax, Virginia and across two seasons with Virginia Tech (2024-25), he went 4-2 with a 5.25 ERA (41 ER, 70.1 IP), 28 walks and 72 strikeouts across 29 appearances (14 starts).

19th round (572nd overall) - LHP Cameron Appenzeller (Glenwood HS)

Appenzeller, 18, is a left-handed pitcher from Glenwood High School in Chatham, Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound lefty recorded a 1.37 ERA with 54 strikeouts compared to 4 walks across 30.2 innings of work in 2025. He is ranked as the No. 58 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline. He is committed to play baseball at the University of Tennessee.

20th round (602nd overall) - SS Estevan Moreno (University of Notre Dame)

Moreno, 22, is a right-handed hitting shortstop from the University of Notre Dame. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound shortstop batted .230 (45x196) with 14 doubles, 3 triples, 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a .824 OPS in 53 games in 2025. In 2024, Moreno led the Irish with 17 doubles and across 3 seasons with the University of Notre Dame (2023-25), he batted .236 (126x533) with 36 doubles, 30 home runs, 107 RBI, and 19 stolen bases in 153 games played.

