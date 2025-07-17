AquaSox Homestand Preview July 18 to 20

July 17, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Friday, July 18 - 7:05 PM First Pitch

SERIES PREVIEW: The Hillsboro Hops come to town for a quick three-game series. An affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, their roster currently has seven of Arizona's Top-30 prospects and is highlighted by outfielder Slade Caldwell (#2).

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Taylor Dollard.

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans to pack the park on Friday will receive a Aqua T-Shirt!

BREWFEST: Catch some AquaSox Baseball while sampling some of the PNW's best local breweries! Also come enjoy bar-inspired shareables to snack during BrewFest presented by Mac&Jacks and The Flying Pig. This event has been old out.

WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI NIGHT: The AquaSox welcome Cougar Alumni to come join us for our annual WSU Alumni Night at Funko Field. Show your pride and save yourself a drive to Pullman! Click HERE for a special ticket package that features the option to add on an exclusive WSU-themed AquaSox hat!

Throwing out the first pitch and representing Coug Nation will be alumni kicker Rian Lindell, a member of the WSU's 1998 Rose Bowl team, Lindell played in the NFL with Seattle, Buffalo and Tampa Bay. Lindell also holds the record for the most consecutive extra points made to start a career (321).

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket offer!

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, July 19 - 7:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP / LHP Jurrangelo Cijntje

TRADING CARD BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: Is it a trading card? Is it a bobblehead? It's both! Make sure to line up early as only the first 1,000 fans will receive a Julio Rodriguez Bobble Trading Card courtesy of Murphy Trial Law.

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON ALUMNI NIGHT: We think it is safe to say that this will be the favorite promotion of the year for AquaSox pitcher Stefan Raeth, who played for the Huskies. Purchase tickets through this LINK for a discounted price. You also have an opportunity to pre-purchase a special UW AquaSox cap through the link!

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field post-game. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by HomeStreet Bank.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday Fun Day, July 20 - 4:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Nick Payero

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day! Activities include postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Port of Subs. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout. Please note that we will have not be having Signature Sunday this week.

BLUEY SPECIAL APPEARANCE: Your favorite character will be available to meet and take photos with throughout the night.

PROVIDENCE HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES DAY: Visit the variety of Healthier Communities Day booths! This annual event brings together several Providence Swedish service lines to share preventative health education information. Additionally, the event brings awareness to our community with what services and resources are available in Snohomish County!

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30

MAIN GATES: 3:00







