Freuddy Batista Earns NWL Player of the Week Honors

July 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett, WASHINGTON: Freuddy Batista has been named the Northwest League Player of the Week! Batista drove in 10 runs with three home runs, a pair of doubles while hitting .389 in five games against the Tri-City Dust Devils. He had a hit in each game and an extra base hit in four of the games.

Signed by the Mariners in February 2017 out of the Dominican Republic he is having this best season as a professional. In 2025 he has a .303 / .411 / .998 slash line and has already established a new career high in home runs.

2025 NWL WEEKLY HONORS

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (March 31 - April 16)

Lazaro Montes - Player of the Week (April 28 - May 4)

Jurrangelo Cijntje - Pitcher of the Week (May 12-18)

Ryan Hawks - Pitcher of the Week (June 2-8)

Michael Arroyo - Player of the Week June 9-15)

Colt Emerson - Player of the Week (June 16-22)

Freuddy Batista - Player of the Week (July 7-13)

