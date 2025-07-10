Emeralds 9 Game Winning Streak Snapped

July 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Emeralds dropped game 2 to the Spokane Indians by a final score of 5-4. Eugene scored 4 unanswered runs in the 7th and the 8th inning to take a 1-run lead but Spokane was able to win with a walk-off walk after they drew 5 straight walks in the 9th inning. The Ems are 13-3 in the 2nd half and will have a 2.5 game lead in the standings heading into tomorrow's game.

Spokane jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. The leadoff hitter, Caleb Hobson, ripped a double. He was able to advance into 2nd base and Aidan Longwell hit him home on a sacrifice fly to center field for the first run of the night. In the 3rd inning Spokane added another run with a 1-out homerun from EJ Andrews Jr. In the 5th inning they hit another solo home run, this time a lead off shot from Cole Messina to give them a 3-0 lead.

Eugene was quiet at the plate until they got on the board in the 7th inning. With 2-outs in the inning, Cole Foster crushed a solo home run. The home run had a 99 mph exit velocity and traveled 412 feet. It was the first game back for Foster since June 13th and he delivered a very clutch hit to spark some momentum for the Emeralds offense.

The Ems were able to turn the game on its head in the top of the 8th inning. Quinn McDaniel led off the inning with a single. After a quick couple of outs Bo Davidson drew a 4 pitch walk. That put the game-tying run on for Charlie Szykowny who sliced a double down the 3rd base line. The ball jumped over the wall for a ground rule double and Eugene trailed by just 1 run. The next batter, Zane Zielinski, drew a 7 pitch walk to load up the bases. Dayson Croes fell behind in the count but worked his way to a full count before taking a pitch outside for ball 4 to tie up the game at 4-4. That prompted a pitching change for Spokane as they brought in Bryson Hammer. Before he delivered his first pitch, a balk was called that allowed Szykowny to score to give Eugene their first lead of the night at 4-3.

Eugene wasn't able to add on more runs and had a quick bottom of the 8th. Eugene went 1-2-3 in the top of the 9th and they turned to Liam Simon in the bottom of the 9th. Simon struggled with his control as he walked 5 consecutive batters without recording an out to give Spokane the walk-off win with a final score of 5-4.

Eugene's 9 game winning streak has now officially come to a close. The series against Spokane is now tied up at 1-1.

Eugene will be back for game 3 action tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with Greg Farone on the mound.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.