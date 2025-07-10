Indians Rally for Thrilling 5-4 Walk-Off Win
July 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
EJ Andrews Jr. drove in the game-winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth as the Indians stunned the Emeralds, 5-4, in front of 6,089 fans at Avista Stadium for Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU. The Indians improved to 11-6 in the second half (40-43 overall) with the win-2.5 games back of Eugene for the top spot in the Northwest League.
TOP PERFORMERS
The walk-off walk capped off a strong night for Andrews Jr., who finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and two RBI. Cole Messina added a solo home run-his sixth of the season-while Andy Perez reached base three times and stole a pair of bases in the win.
Indians starter Konner Eaton turned in another pitching masterclass against the Emeralds, finishing with eight strikeouts over seven innings of one-run ball. The southpaw out of George Mason became the first NWL hurler to reach 100 K's this season and has now posted an 0.69 ERA (26.2 IP, 2 ER) with 38 K's and just four walks over his last four starts.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (13-13), Redband (5-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, July 10th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
Eugene LHP Greg Farone (2-2, 4.05) vs. Spokane LHP L. Johnson Jr. (3-6, 4.12)
Promotion - $100 Strikeout Night presented Budweiser, KREM 2, & 94.1 The Bear*:* Who said a strikeout can't earn you some cash? For every Emeralds batter that the Spokane Indians strike out, one lucky fan will win a crisp $100 bill and prize pack courtesy of Budweiser! Sign up at the game for your chance to win.
