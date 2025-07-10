AquaSox Turn Three Double Plays in 4-3 Win

PASCO, WASHINGTON: Fueled by strong defense and a team effort from the batter's box, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-3 on Wednesday Night at Gesa Stadium.

Luis Suibel gave Everett an early lead during the top of the first inning. After Charlie Pagliarini hit a leadoff single and advanced to second base on Colt Emerson's groundout, Suisbel knocked an RBI single to plate the game's first run. The lead held until the bottom of the third when Tri-City's Anthony Scull blasted a solo home run to right center field, knotting the score 1-1.

Everett took a three-run advantage in the top of the fourth inning courtesy of Emerson and Freuddy Batista. Josh Caron reached on an error and Colin Davis singled to place two runners on and Emerson capitalized with two outs, knocking a two-run single to right field. Furthering the scoring attack was Batista, who hit an RBI double for the second game in a row to set the Frogs ahead 4-1.

The Dust Devils got a run back in the bottom half of the fourth. Randy De Jesus walked and later scored first-to-home as David Calabrese hit an RBI double to right field, cutting Tri-City's deficit to two runs. They again threatened in the bottom of the fifth by placing two runners on base with no outs, but AquaSox pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse induced an inning-ending double play to help Everett escape the jam unscathed.

AquaSox starting pitcher Nick Payero had a solid outing, tossing 4.1 innings of two-run baseball. Payero allowed four hits and struck out two before turning the ball over to Peavyhouse, who threw 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing no hits. Peavyhouse also walked zero batters.

Tri-City cut the Frogs' lead down to one run in the bottom of the seventh. Calabrese knocked a leadoff double and advanced to third base on Juan Flores' single with one out. Following the single, Calabrese scored on a passed ball, making the score 4-3. Adrian Placencia walked to place the go-ahead run on base, but Everett's Stefan Raeth induced two flyouts to stop the damage.

Combining to throw the final three innings of the game for Everett were Natanael Garabitos, Raeth, and Hunter Cranton. Raeth tallied five scoreless outs and allowed no hits to lower his earned run average to 1.89, and Cranton tossed a shutout bottom of the ninth to secure the 4-3 AquaSox victory.

Supporting AquaSox pitchers throughout the night was the infield trio of Emerson, Pagliarini, and Brandon Eike, who teamed up to turn three double plays.

