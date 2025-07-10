Canadians Take Advantage of Hops Errors & Wild Pitches in 7-6 Win

July 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro and Vancouver met at Hillsboro Ballpark on Wednesday night for the second game of the series after the Hops got back to their winning ways last night. It was a competitive game, but Hillsboro made too many mistakes that the Canadians were able to take advantage of. The game was tied entering the seventh inning where Vancouver took the lead, in large part to three wild pitches by Joangel Gonzalez. Druw Jones slugged his second home run as a Hop earlier in the game and Hillsboro loaded the bases in the ninth with one out, but they came up short by a final score of 7-6.

Daniel Nunez was making his 14th start of the year for the Hops and Vancouver jumped on him early. He didn't get much help from his catcher Kenny Castillo, as a single, wild pitch, passed ball and error scored the first run of the game. Eddie Micheletti Jr. continued to drive in runs against the Hops, adding onto the Vancouver lead with his 15th double and 51st RBI of the year. The C's added another run in the second inning on a pair of doubles by Carter Cunningham and Bryce Arnold, making it 3-0 Canadians.

Hillsboro then immediately responded with three of their own in the third off Vancouver starter Chris McElvain. Kenny Castillo reached on a fielding error by Arjun Nimmala to start the inning and then Anderdson Rojas singled and advanced on an error by Victor Arias. Slade Caldwell drove home Castillo with a sacrifice fly making it 3-1, bringing Druw Jones to the plate. On the fourth pitch of the at-bat Jones hammered his second high-A homer to dead centerfield, 417-feet and 101mph off the bat to tie the game at 3-3.

Nunez exited the game after four innings, three runs and three walks with McElvain also pitching four innings and allowing three runs, but none of them were earned.

The first two batters reached base in both the fifth and sixth innings for Vancouver against Hillsboro reliever Ricardo Yan and after getting out of the jam in the fifth, he wasn't so lucky in the sixth. With the game tied in the sixth inning, Yan had a potential double play ball hit back to him, but when he attempted to throw the ball to second base it sailed by the Hops second baseman into centerfield. The second error of the game on the Hops scored a run and gave Vancouver runners on the corners with none out. Carlos Rey came in and limited the damage, allowing an RBI groundout to Bryce Arnold, but no more than that. Vancouver led 5-3 going to the bottom of the frame.

Hillsboro didn't score in the sixth, but had some two-out magic in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5. Slade Caldwell hit his fourth double of the year with Hillsboro to drive in a run and then Cristofer Torin tied the game with a two-out RBI single off Jonathan Todd.

Joangel Gonzalez came on in the eighth inning and allowed a single to Jay Harry and a walk to Carter Cunningham to again give the C's runners on first and second with nobody out for the third time in four innings. Bryce Arnold attempted a sacrifice bunt with none out, but Gonzalez was able to get the lead runner Harry out at third. The leadoff batter for Vancouver, Victor Arias came up with two on and just one out and a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third and the Hops opted to walk Arias to face Cutter Coffey with the bases loaded. Another wild pitch by Gonzalez scored the go-ahead run, giving Vancouver a 7-5 advantage. On a 2-2 pitch Coffey hit a sacrifice fly that gave the C's a two-run advantage.

The Hops were down two and down to their final six outs of the game and they went down in order in the eighth inning before making things interesting in the ninth. Junior Franco flied out to begin the inning and then the next three batters of the inning all walked walked against JJ Sanchez, loading the bases with just one out. Cristofer Torin was the batter and he walked as well, the fourth straight walk and drove home a run. It was 7-6 with the bases loaded and Vancouver made a pitching change, handing the ball to Yondrei Rojas. With one out, Druw Jones grounded out to the first baseman, with everyone staying put on the bases. Angel Ortiz was the Hops' final chance and he struck out swinging to end the game.

Vancouver was 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position, but still won the game 7-6.

Game three of the series will be tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. The pregame show starts at 6:20 with first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.







