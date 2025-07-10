Persistence Pays Off, C's Beat Hops 7-6

July 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OR - Two eighth inning runs were the difference in a 7-6 win for the Canadians over the Hillsboro Hops [AZ] Wednesday night at Hillsboro Ballpark to even the six-game series at one game apiece.

Tied 5-5 after Hillsboro drew even with a two-out rally in the seventh, Vancouver punched right back in the eighth. Jay Harry led off with a single then stole second before a Carter Cunningham walk. After a bunt bid turned into an out at third, a wild pitch then an intentional walk loaded the bases. Another wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run before Cutter Coffey's sacrifice fly scored the eventual game-winning tally to make it 7-5.

The Hops pushed the C's to the limit in the bottom of the ninth. Four consecutive one-out walks forced home a run before Yondrei Rojas (S, 3) was called upon with the bases loaded. He induced a ground ball that turned into a force out at the plate then struck out Angel Ortiz to end the game and secure the win.

Vancouver started the scoring with two runs in the first and one in the second. Victor Arias led off with a single on the first pitch of the game, went to second on a wild pitch then to third on another errant toss. He scored on the same play courtesy of a throwing error by the catcher. Arjun Nimmala would work a two-out walk later in the stanza and raced home on Eddie MIcheletti Jr.'s RBI double. Consecutive two-baggers from Cuningham and Bryce Arnold added another run in the second to put the Canadians in front 3-0 after two.

Starter Chris McElvain put up two zeroes before a lead-off error in the third would eventually lead to three unearned runs for Hillsboro that evened the score. Vancouver jumped back in front in the sixth when Harry sparked the inning with a double and was joined on base by Cunningham after he was hit by a pitch. A ground ball to the pitcher in the next at-bat turned into a run-scoring error after Ricardo Yan, in an effort to start a double play, threw the ball into centre then Arias added another run to the total with an RBI groundout. The C's led 5-3 until Hillsboro scored two in the seventh.

Eight of nine starters reached base and five had a hit. Harry finished his night three-for-four and was joined in a multi-hit effort by Micheletti, who had two knocks.

With the win, the C's are now 9-7 in the second half and a league-best 46-36 overall. They go back to work tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. for game three of the six-game set.







