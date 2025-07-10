Dust Devils Held off by Frogs

July 10, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO - A huge crowd out at the ballpark for Little League Night saw the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-7 2H, 40-43) get bit by an early error and fall short in their comeback chase of the Everett AquaSox (5-12 2H, 42-41) Wednesday night, with the visitors taking a 4-3 win at Gesa Stadium to take a two-games-to-none series lead.

CF Anthony Scull's 3rd inning solo home run to right-center, his second longball of 2025 off Everett starter Nick Payero, both got Tri-City on the board and tied the game 1-1 at the time. The AquaSox answered back by scoring three runs on two-out hits in the top of the 4th off Dust Devils starter Keythel Key (2-5), only one of them earned due to a fielding error allowing the leadoff man aboard. The home nine got a run back in the bottom of the 4th on an RBI double by LF David Calabrese, cutting the Everett lead to 4-2, and another in the 7th when Calabrese led off the inning with a second double and then came in on a passed ball.

That made it a 4-3 game, with runners at first and second with one out. Tri-City could not push that tying or go-ahead run across, though, with AquaSox relievers retiring the last eight Dust Devils at the plate to secure the win. Righty hurler Shaddon Peavyhouse (1-2) took the win by pitching 1.2 scoreless innings, ending a streak of five consecutive losing decisions to Tri-City.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-2B Adrian Placencia's ten-game hitting streak came to an end, but his walking twice in the game pushed his on-base streak to 21 games, tying 1B Ryan Nicholson for the longest on-base streak for Tri-City in 2025.

-David Calabrese and C Juan Flores both had multi-hit games for the Dust Devils, both going 2-for-4 on the night. 3B Cole Fontenelle added a single to the tally, for a total of six hits on the night.

-2,978 fans made it to Gesa Stadium for Little League Night, presented by Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates, with players, coaches and umpires at the ballpark to open up this week's Cal Ripken State Tournament.

LOOKING FOR A LIFT? THERE'LL BE ONE IN THE OUTFIELD THURSDAY NIGHT

Game three of Tri-City's series with Everett again gets a 7:05 p.m. start at Gesa Stadium, where 25 fans will qualify throughout the game for the chance to participate in this year's Dash for Cash. Presented by Wildhorse Resort and Casino, the fans selected will sprint after money dropped from a lift and on to the field surface. For more information, please visit the BNSF Information Station at the ballpark, or stop in to the team's main office from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Right-hander Chris Cortez (3-3, 3.24 ERA) will get the start for Viñeros de Tri-City, back for Thursday night, and righty Ashton Izzi (2-4, 6.62 ERA) will do the same for the AquaSox.

Free broadcast coverage of the game (video in Bally Sports Live's MiLB Zone and audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

For tickets to Thursday night's game, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

