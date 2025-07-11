Spokane's Magic Runs out in 8-4 Loss to Emeralds

July 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Eugene struck for four runs in the top of the ninth to break open a tie game as they doubled up the Indians, 8-4, in front of 6,009 fans at Avista Stadium for Harry Potter™ & Mug Giveaway Fireworks Night presented by Bulldog Rooter, KXLY 4 News Now, & Like Media.

*TOP PERFORMERS

Tevin Tucker continued his recent tear at the plate with double and a solo home run as part of a 2-for-4 night. Spokane's second baseman is now batting .400 (8-for-20) with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, and five stolen bases in the month of July.

Andy Perez finished a triple short of the cycle and drove in a pair of runs while Braylen Wimmer added his 14th home run - tied for third-most in the Northwest League.

Austin Becker had his best outing at the High-A level, allowing just one hit while striking out three over three scoreless frames of relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-13), Redband (5-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, July 12th vs. Eugene - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.)

Eugene LHP Dylan Carmouche (5-1, 3.54) vs. Spokane RHP Braxton Hyde (1-2, 6.20)







Northwest League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.