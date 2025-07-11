Spokane's Magic Runs out in 8-4 Loss to Emeralds
July 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Eugene struck for four runs in the top of the ninth to break open a tie game as they doubled up the Indians, 8-4, in front of 6,009 fans at Avista Stadium for Harry Potter™ & Mug Giveaway Fireworks Night presented by Bulldog Rooter, KXLY 4 News Now, & Like Media.
*TOP PERFORMERS
Tevin Tucker continued his recent tear at the plate with double and a solo home run as part of a 2-for-4 night. Spokane's second baseman is now batting .400 (8-for-20) with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, and five stolen bases in the month of July.
Andy Perez finished a triple short of the cycle and drove in a pair of runs while Braylen Wimmer added his 14th home run - tied for third-most in the Northwest League.
Austin Becker had his best outing at the High-A level, allowing just one hit while striking out three over three scoreless frames of relief.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-13), Redband (5-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-0)
NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, July 12th vs. Eugene - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.)
Eugene LHP Dylan Carmouche (5-1, 3.54) vs. Spokane RHP Braxton Hyde (1-2, 6.20)
