AquaSox Shut out in Pitcher's Duel Friday Night

July 12, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WASHINGTON: The Everett AquaSox were shut out in a pitcher's duel at Gesa Stadium on Friday night, falling to the Tri-City Dust Devils 2-0.

Neither team's offense could find a spark across the first six innings of the game. AquaSox starting pitcher Ryan Hawks threw six shutout innings, allowing only four hits and one walk while striking out five Dust Devils to lower his earned run average to 3.15.

On the other side, Tri-City's Yeferson Vargas threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven. The Dust Devils broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh as Rio Foster belted a two-run home run to right field. Neither team's offense would score beyond that point, providing Tri-City a narrow 2-0 victory.

Gabriel Sosa added a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning, allowing zero hits while striking out two Dust Devils. Offensively, Charlie Pagliarini had two base hits and one double for Everett. Curtis Washington Jr. also collected a double, and Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson knocked a single.

