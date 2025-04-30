C's Win 15-9 in Sloppy Showdown

April 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Tuesday night at The Nat was not a game you would show alien visitors when they arrive on our planet and ask, "What is this 'baseball' you speak of?"

The Canadians and Hillsboro Hops [AZ] combined on 26 walks, four errors, three half innings with nine or more coming to the plate and a position player pitching in a three hour and 47-minute slog that the C's won 15-9. Vancouver led wire-to-wire to win their third straight, the team's longest win streak on the young season.

Highlights from the night include:

A three-run bottom of the first that featured a two-RBI double from MLB Pipeline's #19 Blue Jays prospect Sean Keys. Five runs in the third, with big hits from Cutter Coffey (two RBI single) and Keys (RBI single). A strong showing from reliever Pat Gallagher (W, 1-0): 1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K. Five more runs in the eighth courtesy of RBI singles from Nick Goodwin, Victor Arias and Coffey.

A run was scored by one or both teams in every inning except the fourth and the fifth. Everyone in the lineup for both teams contributed a hit, a run, an RBI or a walk, or some combination thereof.

With the win, the C's are back to .500 at 11-11 and are two games back of first place. They'll look to make it four consecutive victories tomorrow night as part of an RBC We Care Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.