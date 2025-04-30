Marcheco, Ortiz's Terrific Tuesdays Power Dust Devils Past Indians

PASCO - Starter Jorge Marcheco and SS Capri Ortiz both had huge Tuesday nights for the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-10) at Gesa Stadium, where the home nine took a 7-1 victory over the Spokane Indians (10-12) to open a six-game series between the Inland Northwest rivals.

Marcheco (3-1) picked up where he left off the previous Wednesday in Hillsboro, improving on his effort there by throwing six scoreless, two-hit innings and striking out nine to match his career high at the affiliate level. The righty dominated for a second straight outing, retiring the last 10 Spokane batters he faced and allowing only two Indians runners to make it into scoring position. He also got some help from his defense including a great play up the middle by Ortiz, finished by an off-balance throw to first to end the top of the 4th.

Ortiz had an outstanding night at the plate, going 3 for 4 and driving in four runs. The switch hitter did damage from both batter's boxes, striking an RBI double in the 2nd and a run-scoring single in the 4th from the right side before socking a fly ball over the right field wall as a lefty in the 7th to cap off the evening with his first home run of 2025.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Strong offensive performances from Tri-City LF Alexander Ramirez (2-4, 2-R 2B, 2 R) and 2B Adrian Placencia (2-4, 3B, BB, R) significantly helped the Dust Devils cause, as did CF Joe Redfield's 6th inning RBI single. Six different players in manager Dann Bilardello's lineup scored and eight of nine reached base in the game, including 1B Ryan Nicholson (1-2, 2 BB, R), whose on-base streak to start the season grew to 21 games.

-Tri-City pitching struck out 16 Indians batters on the night, walking only one and controlling the game effectively. Spokane only had the potential tying run on base once in the game and managed only four hits in the series opener.

-The Dust Devils won their first game of the year off of Spokane in their first opportunity, after it took them six games to defeat the Indians for the first time in 2024. The ballplayers representing Pasco, Kennewick and Richland will look to improve on the 6-18 record they had against the reigning Northwest League champions last season.

WOOFING WEDNESDAY

Tri-City and Spokane play game two of their first six-game series of the year at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where it will be Bark in the Park Night for the second year in a row. Provided they are on a leash and up-to-date on vaccinations, canine friends of Dusty from all around the area are invited to enjoy a night at the ballpark. Tickets are $5/dog for seats down the third base line, and dog parents/persons will need a ticket also.

Right-hander Keythel Key (0-1, 7.30 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils to close out the month of April, countered by left-hander Konner Eaton (0-2, 5.28 ERA) of the Indians.

Free broadcast coverage, available on the MiLB app and at dustdevilsbaseball.com, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. The game can also be watched for free in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live, available both via app and website.

The series continue to a Viñeros Weekend for the games played Friday-Sunday, with the team donning its Copa de la Diversión alternate identity to honor the local winemaking industry and those who work in its vineyards and fields.

For tickets to games in the Spokane series, as well as for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

