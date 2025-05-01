Emeralds Shutout Sox for Second Straight Win

May 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds shutout the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 7-0. It was the Ems 2nd shutout victory of the season and they now have won the first 2 against Everett.

It was a scoreless first 4 innings tonight for the 2nd straight game. In the bottom of the 5th the Emeralds were able to open up the scoring with a leadoff home run from Scott Bamdura. It was his first of the year. Bandura is hitting over .300 on the season and has shown no signs of slowing down.

The inning didn't stop there for the Ems. Zane Zielinski drew a walk and Luke Shliger followed it with a walk of his own. Cole Foster hit a single and Bo Davidson drew a walk to load up the bases. Jonah Cox battled at the plate and drew a walk to bring home the 2nd run. A few batters later, Charlie Szykowny got hit by a pitch that allowed a 3rd run to score. Bo Davidson was able to score the 4th run of the frame after he scored on a wild pitch. Eugene was able to push 4 runs home while only getting 2 base hits. It was a 4-0 Ems lead through 5 innings.

In the bottom of the 6th they continued to add onto their total. Bandura led off the inning with a beautiful bunt single down the 3rd base line. A couple of batters later, Luke Shliger crushed a no doubt 2-run home to extend the Ems lead to 6. Shliger has really started to head up at the plate and that was his first home run of the 2025 season.

Eugene added one more run of insurance in the bottom of the 8th. After the Ems loaded up the bases, their lone run of the frame was a sac-fly RBI by James Tibbs III who just missed a grandslam. That gave the Ems a 7-0 lead after 8 innings.

5 pitchers combined for the shutout win. Esmerlin Vinicio got the start and pitched 4 innings and struck out 6. It was great to see Vincio with a strong outing after he had come out of the bullpen his previous 2 appearances. Eugene turned to Brayan Palencia and he threw 1.2 innings and struck out 1. Dylan Hecht made his High-A debut and pitched 1 inning while striking out 2. CJ Wider came into the game and pitched the next 1.1 innings and didn't allow a hit while striking out 1. Nick Herold came into the ninth and also didn't give up a hit while striking out a batter.

It was a dominant night all around for Eugene as they picked up their 2nd straight win and 2nd shutout win of the season. Pending the results of other games in the Northwest League, the Emeralds will either be tied or a game out of first place heading into tomorrow night.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Shane Rademacher will toe the rubber for the Emeralds. Rademacher currently has a 2-0 record with a 0.47 era.

