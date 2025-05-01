AquaSox Blanked in Eugene

EUGENE, OR: The Eugene Emeralds shut out the Everett AquaSox 7-0 in game two of the six-game series at PK Park. Eugene's pitching held Everett's stagnant offense in check all night. The AquaSox have lost four consecutive games.

Both teams traded zeros through three innings, with Emeralds starter Esmerlin Vinicio fanning six and AquaSox starter Marcelo Perez striking out four.

The fourth inning saw Everett's Lazaro Montes picked off after a single, while Eugene's Jonah Cox and James Tibbs singled but couldn't score. The game broke open in the fifth when Scott Bandura homered off Everett's Jurrangelo Cijntje. Walks and a single loaded the bases, and Shaddon Peavyhouse's relief appearance unraveled with a Jonah Cox walk, a Charlie Szykowny hit-by-pitch, and a wild pitch, pushing Eugene to a 4-0 lead.

Everett's Jonny Farmelo doubled in the 6th, but they stranded runners again. Eugene extended their lead when Luke Shliger hit a two-run homer off Peavyhouse, making it 6-0. Despite loading the bases in the seventh, Eugene didn't score, and Everett's late rallies fizzled-Tai Peete's 7th-inning single and Montes' 8th-inning walk went nowhere.

In the 8th, Eugene's Tibbs drove in Cole Foster with a sacrifice fly, for the final tally in the 7-0 shutout. It was the first time the AquaSox were shut out since July 26, 2023 when they lost on the road in Vancouver, 7-0.

Eugene's pitchers, led by Vinicio and Brayan Palencia (2-0), held Everett to five hits, while Bandura and Shliger's homers powered the offense. Everett's nine walks allowed and 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position sealed their fate in a one-sided loss.

Perez was activated off the injured list prior to the game and made his 2025 season debut. On a pitch count, he lasted 3 2/3 shutout innings and allowed three hits. He didn't issue a walk and struck out four while throwing just 34 pitches (26 for strikes). Farmelo batted 2-for-5 with a double.

