Nimmala, C's Win Fourth Straight

May 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Three hits from top Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala led a nine-run, 11-hit attack for the Canadians Wednesday at The Nat in a 9-6 win over the Hillsboro Hops [AZ].

The 19-year-old's night started with a first inning single, which put two on base for an RBI groundout courtesy of Cutter Coffey. Two walks followed before Eddie Micheletti singled off the right field wall to make it 2-0 Vancouver.

A four-run second added to the Canadians' advantage. Hayden Gilliland - in his professional debut - worked a lead-off walk then Victor Arias singled to set up a run-scoring double from Nimmala. Two batters later it was Je'Von Ward cashing in with a two-RBI base hit to make it 5-0, then Jackson Hornung added another run with a single to put Vancouver in front by six.

The C's took advantage of a two-out error in the third to score the game's eventual winning run. With Arias at second after the miscue and a steal, Nimmala's second double of the game - his sixth of the year - scored the speedster and put the Canadians ahead 7-0.

#16 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown tossed 3.2 scoreless innings before a single and a homer in the fourth spoiled the shutout bid. Watts-Brown matched a season high with 10 Ks in four complete.

Leading 7-2, the C's gave up an unearned run in the sixth then got two big insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded and one out, Gilliland's first hit as a pro was a two-RBI single to give the Canadians a 9-3 lead.

Hillsboro scored three in the eighth and had two on with nobody out, but Bo Bonds (S, 3) came on and retired three straight hitters to preserve the three-run lead. He would load the bases with no outs in the ninth, but the righty bore down and struck out the next two Hops before inducing a game-ending flyout to secure a 9-6 triumph.

Eight of nine starters reached base, six had a hit and six drove in a run. Nimmala's three hit performance was his second of the year. Arias, Ward and Micheletti all finished with two knocks. On the mound, Edinson Batista (W, 1-0) turned in his finest outing since joining the C's by going two innings without allowing an earned run.

With the win, the C's have extended their season-long winning streak to four games and, at 12-11, are above .500 for the first time in two weeks. They'll look to make it five in a row tomorrow night on Throwback Thursday at The Nat. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Northwest League Stories from May 1, 2025

