Homestand Preview: May 6-11 vs. Vancouver

May 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Tuesday, May 6th - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night
presented by SCRAPS
Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section and all proceeds from dog tickets will be donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade and receive a specialty dog giveaway item courtesy of SCRAPS!
First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 7th - Smokey Bear Night
Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and regional Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand at Avista Stadium to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes!
First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 8th - Cafecitos de Spokane Night
presented by Longhorn BBQ & KXLY 4 News Now
Join us as we celebrate Spokane's vibrant Latin American and Hispanic community! For the first time this season, Indians players will be wearing specialty Cafecitos de Spokane jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Unión Futbol Club. Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!
First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 9th - Military & Veteran Appreciation Fireworks Night
Presented by Froyo Earth, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game
Help us as we honor all active-duty service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. Stick around after the game for a Friday night firework show!
First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 10th - Rosauers Family Feast & Fireworks Night
presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU
Empty the house and load up the car, it's the second Rosauers Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long. Be sure to stick around after the game for another fireworks night at Avista Stadium.
First Pitch - 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 11th - Mother's Day Game
Treat Mom to a day at the ballpark. We will be celebrating the amazing moms, step moms, grandmothers and mother figures all game long. Don't forget to pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO card and play along during the game to win great prizes. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field, with Mom of course!
First Pitch - 1:05 p.m. | Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.
