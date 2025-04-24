Indians Come up Short in 9-5 Loss to Emeralds

April 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Jared Thomas and Jean Perez both homered for a second consecutive night but the Indians fell to the Emeralds, 9-5, in front of 2,137 fans at Avista Stadium for 1st Responder Appreciation Night presented by Inland Northwest AGC & Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

TOP PERFORMERS

Thomas finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI to boost his average to .343 - the third-best mark in the Northwest League. The former Texas Longhorn standout has now reached base safely in all 18 games this season and ranks among the circuit's top five in OBP (.465), hits (24), total bases (35), and runs (16).

Perez tied Thomas for the team lead in home runs with his third longball of the year - an opposite-field shot in the fifth inning - and has raised his OPS by over 340 points during his last three games.

Right-hander Austin Becker made a strong impression in his first outing with Spokane, tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to help keep the Indians within striking distance.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-5), Redband (1-1), OFT (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (3-3), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, April 25th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Eugene RHP Shane Rademacher (1-0, 0.64) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 6.75)

Promotion - Fireworks Night presented Spokane Tribe Casino & Resort and KEY 101: It's a Friday Night Fireworks show at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino. Don't forget to check out the Family 4-Pack presented by Spokane Tribe Casino & Resort which includes (4) reserved bench seats, (4) Indians dogs, (4) Pepsi products, and (4) ice cream sandwiches for just $60!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.