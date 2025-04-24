Ems Drop 2nd Straight in Spokane

April 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane, WA - The Emeralds dropped game 2 against the Spokane Indians by a final score of 10-5. The Ems held a 5-2 lead but gave up 8 unanswered runs as they lost their 2nd straight against Spokane.

Spokane jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st. Jared Thomas walked to start the game and the very next batter, Andy Perez, slugged a home run to right center field to give Spokane the quick 2-0 lead.

Eugene didn't waste any time in the top of the 2nd. Charlie Szykowny hit a no-doubt home run to right field to cut the lead in half. It was Szykowny's 2nd home run of the year. After a quick out, the Emeralds rattled off 3 straight hits with the third being an RBI-double from Luke Shliger. That put runners on at 2nd and 3rd base with just one out. Cole Foster grounded out but it was enough to drive home another run. That brought up Bo Davidson to the plate in his first game back since April 13th. With a full count, he was able to muscle a baseball to shallow left field to score the 4th run of the inning. Eugene held a 4-2 lead after 2 innings.

Jonah Cox led off the top of the 5th with a triple off the right field wall. Cox was able to score easily just 2 pitches later as a wild pitch allowed him to break to the plate easily and gave the Ems a 5-2 lead.

Spokane answered back with a massive 6-run bottom of the 5th inning. Aidan Longwell hit an RBI-single. Spokane loaded up the bases with 2 outs and Jesus Ordonez hit a grandslam to flip the game on its head. Jean Perez followed it up with a home run of his own to give Spokane back to back homers and the 8-5 lead after 5 innings. In the bottom of the 8th inning Jared Thomas hit a 2-run home run to give Spokane the 5-run lead. Spokane scored 9 of their 10 runs tonight on home runs as they hit a total of 4.

The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. They'll look to take their first game of the series. The Ems are currently 4-4 on their current 12-game road trip. Cesar Perdomo is the projected starter for the Ems.

