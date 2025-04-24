Eagen Throws Immaculate First Inning in Hops' 10-6 Victory

(Hillsboro, Oregon) - The Hillsboro Hops racked up 13 hits and 10 runs in a Thursday morning slugfest at Hillsboro Ballpark, cruising to a 10-6 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils. Another strong outing from Daniel Eagen helped set the tone for an explosive Hillsboro offense. Jansiel Luis and Angel Ortiz both hit homeruns in the game.

Coming off a phenomenal previous start, Eagen opened the game firing on all cylinders - tossing an immaculate inning in the top of the first, striking out the side on just nine pitches.

The Hops fed off Eagen's early momentum. Anderdson Rojas got things rolling in the bottom half with a double off Dust Devils starter Keythel Key. Cristofer Torin followed with a single to put runners at the corners, and Luis drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. A wild pitch advanced Torin to second, setting up Ryan Waldschmidt for a single that again put runners on the corners. Ortiz then singled to right, bringing in Torin for a 2-0 lead.

In a scary moment in the second inning, Eagen took a 105 mph comebacker off his leg. After a brief injury delay, he stayed in the game and continued his dominant performance, keeping the Dust Devils from scoring in the inning.

The Hops broke things open in the third. Jansel Luis led off with a solo home run to make it 3-0. Waldschmidt drew a walk, and Ortiz crushed a two-run homer to extend the lead to 5-0.

Tri-City responded in the fourth with a solo shot from Matt Courtney, but Hillsboro kept the pressure on. Rojas walked to lead off the bottom half of the inning, and advanced to second on a wild pitch, scoring on a Waldschmidt single. Ortiz walked, and Demetrio Crisantes doubled to drive both in and make it an 8-1 game.

Key exited after four innings, having surrendered eight earned runs on nine hits while walking three. Sandy Gaston took over in the fifth and immediately walked Gavin Logan. Logan advanced to third on a Junior Franco single and scored on a balk, giving the Hops a 9-1 advantage.

In the sixth, Luis walked, and David Martin pinch-hit for Waldschmidt, hitting a single to reach base. Crisantes walked to load the bases, and Ben McLaughlin delivered an RBI single to make it 10-1. A double play ended the inning with the bases still loaded.

Eagen finished his outing with five strong innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits while striking out seven. Eli Saul took over in the sixth and seventh, striking out two. Jorge Minyety pitched the eighth but struggled, giving up five hits and four runs before being relieved by Alexis Liebano, who induced a double play to end the inning. The Dust Devils pushed to make a come back in the eighth, making it a 10-5 game.

Liebano returned for the ninth and gave up a leadoff triple to Adrian Placencia, who scored on a groundout to make it 10-6. After a two-out double by Ryan Nicholson, Liebano ended the game with a strikeout.

Seven different Dust Devils recorded hits. Their pitching staff gave up seven walks while striking out five. Key (0-2) was charged with the loss.

Waldschmidt, Ortiz, Crisantes, and Franco each had two hits for Hillsboro. Luis and Crisantes both drove in two runs, and Ortiz drove in three. Eagen (1-1) earned the win, despite issuing four of the five total base on balls given up by the Hops' pitchers.

The Hops and Dust Devils continue their series tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 PM on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

