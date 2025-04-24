Indians Blast Four Home Runs in 10-5 Win

April 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Indians clubbed four home runs and hit double digits in runs for a second straight game as they outshined the Emeralds, 10-5, in front 2,021 fans at Avista Stadium for DORIS' Birthday Extravaganza presented by the Spokane International Airport. Spokane improved to 9-8 with the win and now boast the best run differential (+17) in the Northwest League after piling up 27 runs over their last two games against Eugene.

TOP PERFORMERS

Andy Perez got the party started with a two-run shot in the first-his team-leading third of the season-before things really heated up in the fifth. After an RBI single from Aidan Longwell brought the Indians within two runs of the Emeralds, Jesus Ordonez sent Avista Stadium into a frenzy with a grand slam down the line in left field. Jean Perez followed with towering shot over the wall in center-Spokane's second set of back-to-back home runs this season-to cap off the six-run frame. Jared Thomas provided the final margin with a two-run moonshot in the eighth-a majestic blast that cleared the Pepsi Porch and landed in the parking to the south of Avista Stadium.

Albert Pacheco battled through five innings to pick up his second win while Stu Flesland and Alan Perdomo combined for four scoreless frames out of the Spokane bullpen.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (3-4), Redband (1-1), OFT (1-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (3-3), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, April 24th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Eugene LHP Cesar Perdomo (1-1, 6.55 ERA) vs. Spokane LHP Konner Eaton (0-1, 4.76)

Promotion - 1st Responder Appreciation Night presented Inland Northwest AGC & Big 99.9 Coyote Country: Help the Spokane Indians thank all first responders of the Inland Northwest. Local first responders will be on-hand to do demonstrations and show off their vehicles and equipment!

