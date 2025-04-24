Batista, Montes Homer In 4-2 AquaSox Loss

EVERETT, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox homered twice Wednesday night, they fell 4-2 to the Vancouver Canadians at Funko Field in front of 1,263 fans on Silver Sluggers Night.

Everett scored the game's first run, jumping ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Catcher Freuddy Batista blasted a solo home run to right center field, clearing the manual scoreboard. Batista's long ball was his first this season and his tenth in High-A competition.

Keeping the game tight was right-handed starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse, who threw five innings of one-run baseball. He struck out six batters swinging and walked one, allowing a lone hit. Peavyhouse's outing was his longest at the High-A level allowing one run or fewer.

Right-handers Jordan Jackson and Jesse Wainscott joined forces to hold the Canadians scoreless across the next two innings, providing the AquaSox an opportunity to pull ahead in the bottom of the seventh. Outfielder Lazaro Montes delivered, demolishing a solo home run over the boundary wall of Funko Field to take a 2-1 lead. Montes' homer traveled 410 feet, was hit with an exit velocity of 105 MPH, and landed on Broadway. His long ball was also his fifth this year.

Vancouver responded to Montes' homer in the top of the eighth, tying the game courtesy of outfielder Victor Arias' RBI single. Two batters later, the Canadians jumped ahead for good as designated hitter Sean Keys popped a two-run double to left field, providing a 4-2 advantage.

Defensively, the AquaSox thrived. Outfielder Tai Peete leapt and crashed into the center field wall to secure an out in the top of the seventh. Infielder Colt Emerson, the Seattle Mariners' top prospect, made a jumping grab at shortstop in the eighth, and Emerson, Batista, and pitcher Stefan Raeth combined for a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play in the top of the ninth.

The AquaSox collected five total base hits, including the two home runs. Emerson led the Frogs' offense with two base knocks, and infielder Michael Arroyo, the Mariners No. 7 prospect, added a single of his own.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

VANCOUVER CANADIANS 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 4 4 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 5 1

WIN - Jonathan Todd (2-1) LOSS - Jesse Wainscott (0-1) SAVE - Bo Bonds (2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Peavyhouse (5.0), Jackson (1.0), Wainscott (1.1), Raeth (1.2)

VANCOUVER PITCHING: Wentworth (5.0), Todd (2.0), Bonds (2.0)

HOME RUNS: Batista - EVT (1), Montes - EVT (5)

ATTENDANCE: 1,263 TIME: 2:12

LOOKING AHEAD: School is in session at Funko Field! Bring your students on the world's best field trip as we are hosting a baseball game with an educational twist for Education Day. First pitch against the Vancouver Canadians is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and all ballpark gates will open at 11:00 a.m. Make sure to get your permission slips signed or call out of work because you won't want to miss out on a sunny afternoon filled with home runs and hot dogs!

