Sox Drop Series Opener To Dust Devils

May 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils during game one of the six-game series, 8-5, in front of 1,070 fans at Funko Field on Tuesday night.

Trailing 3-0, Luis Suisbel provided the AquaSox their first run of the game during the bottom of the fourth inning, belting a solo home run over the center field wall. The homer was the first of the season for Suisbel, a 21-year-old switch-hitting native of Valencia, Venezuela.

The Dust Devils quickly answered back, homering twice in the top of the fifth to make it a 5-1 ball game. AquaSox starting pitcher Nick Payero exited the game after 4.2 innings of work. He allowed seven hits, walked two, and struck out five batters.

Everett added their second run of the game in the bottom half of the frame. Colt Emerson, the Seattle Mariners' No. 1 prospect, singled and advanced to third base on a fielding error and ultimately came home to score on a wild pitch.

Tri-City plated three insurance runs during the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-2 lead. Matt Coutney and Capri Ortiz each hit an RBI double, and Ben Gobbel knocked in an RBI single. Everett loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but a pair of strikeouts ended the rally efforts.

Randy De Jesus gave Tri-City their eighth run in the top of the seventh inning, grounding an RBI double that rolled to the AquaSox bullpen down the left field line. De Jesus' double was the Dust Devils' fourth of the game, giving them a six-run advantage.

Everett cut the lead to four in the bottom of the ninth courtesy of Milkar Perez and Emerson. Tai Peete doubled to left field and advanced to third base on a groundout, allowing Perez to drive him in on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field. Later in the inning with runners on the corners, Emerson delivered with the pair on base, hitting an RBI single to left field.

Trailing 8-4 with four outs left in the game, the AquaSox chipped one final run away from the Dust Devils' lead. Michael Arroyo blooped an opposite-field single to score Farmelo, but the Frogs' scoring concluded at that point, providing Tri-City an 8-5 win in the series opener.

Anthony Donofrio was 2-3 and is now hitting a team-leading .306. In his Funko Field debut, Jonny Farmelo was 1-4 with a run scored.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS 1 1 1 0 2 2 1 0 0

8 12 1 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 3 0

5 12 1

WIN: Jake Smith (1-2) LOSS: Nick Payero (0-1) SAVE: AJ Block (7)

EVERETT PITCHING: Payero (4.2), Jackson (2.1), Moore (1.0), Raeth (1.0) TRI-CITY PITCHING: Key (4.1), Smith (1.2), Ryan (1.2), Gaston (0.1), Block (1.0)

TRI-CITY HOME RUNS: Placencia (5); Redfield (1); Scull (2); Nicholson (5).

ATTENDANCE: 1,070 TIME: 2 hours, 48 minutes

