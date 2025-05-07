Longwell's Longballs Lead Indians Past C's

May 7, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Aidan Longwell clubbed a pair of home runs and drove in four as the Indians thumped the Canadians, 9-2, in front of 2,223 fans and 165 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS.

TOP PERFORMERS

It was the first career multi-homer game for Longwell, who finished the night 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. The former Kent State standout raised his season OPS by 98 points with tonight's effort and is now tied for the Northwest League with 21 RBI.

Konner Eaton picked up his first professional win with five innings of two-run ball against Vancouver. The southpaw out of Hopewell, VA, allowed four hits and struck out five while matching a career high in innings.

Caleb Hobson reached base three times, scored twice, and stole three bases including a straight steal of home in the bottom of the fourth. The 23-year-old now ranks second in the Northwest League with 11 stolen bases.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (4-5), Redband (2-2), OFT (1-1), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Grays (5-5), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wed., May 7th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Probables - Vancouver RHP Kevin Miranda (2-3, 8.40) vs. Spokane RHP McCade Brown (0-0, 0.59)

Promotion - Smokey Bear Night: Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and regional Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand at Avista Stadium to provide fire-prevention education, Smokey Bear trivia, and fun prizes!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.