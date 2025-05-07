Early Grand Slam Sinks Hops in Series Opener against Emeralds

(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops opened a six-game series at Hillsboro Ballpark on Tuesday night against the Eugene Emeralds. Eugene launched its first grand slam of the season in the opening inning, and despite several comeback efforts, Hillsboro fell short in a 9-7 loss to start the series.

It was a tough start on the bump for Hop's pitcher Daniel Nunez. The first batter of the game reached on an error by Jansel Luis. Nunez then allowed two walks to load the bases for Eugene hitter Scott Bandura. Bandura took advantage of the loaded bases and launched a grand slam 394 feet to right-center field, leaving the bat at 106 mph.

The Hillsboro offense answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Druw Jones led off with a walk, and Demetrio Crisantes followed with an RBI double. With two outs, Jansel Luis walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, moving Crisantes to third. Angel Ortiz then singled to center, driving in both runners to make it 4-3.

The Hops kept the momentum going in the second inning. Jackson Feltner started things off with a single, and Ben McLaughlin followed with a solo home run to right-center, giving Hillsboro a 5-4 lead.

In the fourth inning, Zane Zielinski singled and stole second before Cole Foster drove him in with a base hit, tying the game 5-5.

Nunez finished with four innings pitched, allowing five hits and just one earned run. Eli Saul came in for the fifth and struggled out of the gate, walking the first two batters. Bandura singled to load the bases, and Zielinski followed with another single, bringing in two. A passed ball allowed another run to score, giving the Emeralds an 8-5 lead by the end of the inning.

McLaughlin hit a ground rule double to start the sixth, and Cristofer Torin hit a sacrifice fly to bring McLaughlin in, making it 8-6.

Bandura and Zielinski stayed hot for Eugene in the top of the sixth. Bandura singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Zielinski drove him in with another single, and a throwing error by Ortiz allowed the run to score, making it 9-6.

Ryan Waldschmidt doubled in the seventh, and Ortiz hit a single, putting Waldschmidt on third. A sacrifice fly scored Waldschmidt to make it a 9-7 game. The Hops could not get anything else across in the game, taking the loss against the Emerlands.

Zielinski finished the night 3-for-4, while Bandura went 3-for-5. The Emeralds' pitching staff allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and seven walks.

McLaughlin had a standout night for Hillsboro, going 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI, just a triple shy of the cycle. Ortiz added a 2-for-5 performance with two RBI. Hillsboro pitchers allowed nine hits and four earned runs, walking seven and striking out 10. Hayden Durke was a bright spot out of the bullpen, striking out four over 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings.

Hillsboro and Eugene return to the field for game two of the series tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m., with the pregame show beginning at 5:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.

