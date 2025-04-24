Arroyo Walks off Vancouver on Education Day

April 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Education Day, sending a season-high 2,602 fans home happy from Funko Field on Thursday afternoon.

Scoring the first run of the game was the AquaSox offense. Following a pair of walks, outfielder Tai Peete gave Everett the lead in the bottom of the first inning, knocking an RBI single to right field. Peete, the Seattle Mariners' No. 12 prospect, has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games.

Left-handed starting pitcher Nico Tellache held the Canadians scoreless across four innings of work, keeping the 1-0 Aquasox lead intact. The 27-year-old University of Oregon alumni allowed only two hits and one walk in his AquaSox debut. Tellache also pitched efficiently, completing his outing on only 47 pitches.

Vancouver knotted the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning, drawing four consecutive walks with no outs. Right-hander Ben Hernandez came out of the bullpen and recorded three outs to limit the damage.

Everett re-claimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Outfielder Anthony Donofrio smacked a leadoff double off of the center field wall, and three batters later, infielder Luis Suisbel knocked an RBI single off of Vancouver infielder Sean Keys' glove to help the Frogs jump ahead 2-1.

Peete padded the Frogs' lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, crushing a 382-foot solo home run to make Everett's lead two runs. His home run left the bat at 111 MPH and was his third of the season.

The AquaSox allowed a pair of solo home runs in the top of the ninth inning as Vancouver tied the game 3-3. Leading off the bottom of the ninth, infielder Michael Arroyo smashed a 377-foot, walk-off home run to right center field to win the game. Arroyo's long ball was his second of the season and had an exit velocity of 101 MPH.

With the victory, Everett has now defeated Vancouver in walk-off fashion twice this series.

LOOKING AHEAD: Jump for joy! Tomorrow is Funko Friday! Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new, giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. Come join us at the ballpark for the second Funko Friday of the year featuring an AquaSox hat for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park! Additionally, don't forget about our Military Pride ticket special! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.