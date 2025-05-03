Cijntje Earns First Pro Win in 10-2 Victory

May 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR: AquaSox hitters provided 10 runs on 11 hits to support fantastic pitching at PK Park, defeating the Eugene Emeralds 10-2 Saturday night.

Switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje was sharp all evening long, holding the Emeralds scoreless across his first three innings pitched. Milkar Perez opened the scoring for the AquaSox in the top of the fourth inning, knocking an RBI single to score Lazaro Montes, who reached base by tripling to center field. Montes' three-bagger was his fourth of the season.

The Frogs added a trio of runs the next inning. Michael Arroyo doubled, allowing Luis Suisbel to drive him home on an RBI single. Montes singled to add a second runner to the basepaths and Josh Caron delivered on the scoring opportunity, hitting his first triple of the year to plate two more runs for the AquaSox.

Facing a 4-0 deficit, Eugene powered their way back into the game thanks to a big swing by Bo Davidson. With Thomas Gavello on base, Davidson hit a two-run home to center field, splitting Everett's lead in half during the bottom of the fifth inning. Cijntje's evening of work concluded at the end of the fifth, finishing with a final line of five innings pitched, two runs allowed, and five hits allowed. He also struck out two batters and walked one while collecting his first professional win on the same day he joined MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list.

Everett gained a run in the top of the sixth as Arroyo delivered an RBI single for his second base knock of the night. Perez brought home another runner in the seventh by hitting a sacrifice fly, and Anthony Donofrio hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to extend the Frogs' lead 7-2. Donofrio's long ball was his first in the professional ranks of baseball.

Montes rounded out the scoring efforts for the AquaSox, crushing a three-run home run to right center field. The home run was Montes' seventh - good enough to surpass Vancouver infielder Arjun Nimmala for most in the Northwest League. In total, he finished the game with three base hits and three RBIs, falling a double short of the cycle.

After Cijntje exited the game, the AquaSox bullpen provided four shutout innings of relief to secure the 10-2 victory. Right-handers Jordan Jackson and Brock Moore each threw one scoreless inning, and righty Tyler Cleveland tossed two clean innings. Moore struck out two batters, Jackson struck out one, and Cleveland continued his excellent season, having yet to allow a run across 14.1 innings pitched this year.

LOOKING AHEAD: Everett concludes their series tomorrow against the Eugene Emeralds at PK Park! First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Afterward, the AquaSox return home for a six-game homestand against the Tri-City Dust Devils beginning May 6! Make sure to get your tickets for the series now as promotions include a blue t-shirt giveaway for Funko Friday and Star Wars Night featuring Postgame Fireworks and a jersey auction!

