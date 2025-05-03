Ems Drop 2nd Straight to Everett
May 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 5 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 10-2. Everett has now won 2 in a row.
It was a scoreless first 3 innings before Everett opened up the scoring. Lazaro Montes tripled to start the inning and Milkar Perez hit him home on a single to give Everett a 1-0 lead. They added 3 more runs in the top of the 5th.
The Emeralds lone 2 runs of the night would come in the bottom of the 5th inning. Thomas Gavello doubled to start the inning and a few batters later Bo Davidson crushed a 405 foot home run that had a 106 mph exit velocity. Davidson is the team leader in home runs with 4, and has done so in just 7 17 games.
After the home run the Emeralds were held hitless until a 2-out single in the bottom of the 9th from Onil Perez. Everett just continued to add onto their total and it was highlighted by a 3-run home run from Lazaro Montes in the 8th inning
The Emeralds record now moves to 14-12 on the season and sit within just 1 game of 1st place in the Northwest League. A win tomorrow night would give Eugene their 2nd series victory of the season and their first at home.
Eugene will look to close out the series tomorrow night with a victory. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound.
