Ems Drop 2nd Straight to Everett

May 3, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds dropped game 5 to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 10-2. Everett has now won 2 in a row.

It was a scoreless first 3 innings before Everett opened up the scoring. Lazaro Montes tripled to start the inning and Milkar Perez hit him home on a single to give Everett a 1-0 lead. They added 3 more runs in the top of the 5th.

The Emeralds lone 2 runs of the night would come in the bottom of the 5th inning. Thomas Gavello doubled to start the inning and a few batters later Bo Davidson crushed a 405 foot home run that had a 106 mph exit velocity. Davidson is the team leader in home runs with 4, and has done so in just 7 17 games.

After the home run the Emeralds were held hitless until a 2-out single in the bottom of the 9th from Onil Perez. Everett just continued to add onto their total and it was highlighted by a 3-run home run from Lazaro Montes in the 8th inning

The Emeralds record now moves to 14-12 on the season and sit within just 1 game of 1st place in the Northwest League. A win tomorrow night would give Eugene their 2nd series victory of the season and their first at home.

Eugene will look to close out the series tomorrow night with a victory. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM with Cesar Perdomo on the mound.

#RootedHere

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.