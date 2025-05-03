Home Runs Power AquaSox to 7-3 Win

EUGENE, OR: Supported by a plethora of home runs, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Eugene Emeralds 7-3 at PK Park on Friday night.

Trailing 1-0 entering the top of the second inning, Everett took the lead as outfielder Lazaro Montes and catcher Freuddy Batista smacked consecutive solo home runs. Montes' home run was his sixth of the season, and Batista's was his third.

Everett's power surge continued in the top of the third when Jonny Farmelo came to bat. The outfielder, also the newest AquaSox position player, hit a solo home run of his own to right field, setting the AquaSox ahead 3-1. Farmelo's long ball was his second of the series, and across his first three appearances with the Frogs, he has hit .286 while collecting three RBIs.

Leading 3-2 midway through the game, Colt Emerson scored the fourth AquaSox run on a wild pitch thrown by Eugene. One inning later, the AquaSox jumped ahead 5-2 courtesy of an RBI single hit by Milkar Perez.

Emerson extended the lead further in the top of the seventh inning, hitting a solo home run to center field. His home run was his first of the season. Everett plated their final run in the top of the eighth as Anthony Donofrio scored on a throwing error after Perez knocked a double.

From the mound, right-handed pitcher Ryan Hawks had a strong performance, throwing five innings of two-run baseball. Hawks allowed six hits, struck out four, and walked none. Charlie Beilenson also excelled, throwing three innings of shutout baseball. He walked none, allowed one hit, and struck out seven batters - a career high.

