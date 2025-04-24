Chec, Please: Marcheco, Dust Devils Shut out Hops

April 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Jorge Marcheco

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Jorge Marcheco(Tri-City Dust Devils)

HILLSBORO - Slotting into the rotation for the called-up Victor Mederos, starter Jorge Marcheco (2-1) threw five scoreless frames for the Tri-City Dust Devils (9-8) Wednesday night, with Jake Smith and Leonard Garcia each pitching two scoreless inning behind him to compete a 2-0 shutout of the Hillsboro Hops (11-6) at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Marcheco gave up hits to the first three batters he faced, aided by C Peter Burns catching a runner stealing in a scoreless bottom of the 1st. The righty retired the final two batters of that inning and shut down Hillsboro from there, retiring the final 14 Hops he faced to become the pitcher of record for Tri-City. Marcheco walked none and struck out four, backing up SS Capri Ortiz's two-run 2nd inning single and moving his career record against Hillsboro to 4-1.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-1B Ryan Nicholson and DH Rio Foster scored on Ortiz's flare to left-center, curling over a drawn-in infield to bring in the only runs of the game. Nicholson extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a ground-rule double bouncing over the wall in right-center, and Foster reached via walk.

-Burns had a great night on both sides of the plate, catching a second runner stealing later in the game and perfectly placing an opposite field double in shallow left field in the 5th. RF Randy De Jesus legged out an infield hit in the 6th, and Nicholson added a second hit by singling to right center in the same frame.

-Dust Devils pitching struck out only five Hops on the night, pitching to contact and getting great defensive work to preserve the team's second shutout of the season. CF Joe Redfield made a running catch in deep right center field in the 8th inning, taking extra bases away from Hillsboro DH Jackson Feltner. Capri Ortiz then aided the cause in the bottom of the 9th, first making a leaping catch of a liner hit by Hops 2B Cristofer Torin for the second out and then charging a groundball up the middle to throw out RF Angel Ortiz and end the game, handing Garcia his first save of the year.

BRUNCH OR EARLY LUNCH WITH THE DUST DEVILS THURSDAY

Tri-City and Hillsboro collide, perhaps after some coffee, in game three of their six-game series at 11:05 a.m. Thursday morning at Hillsboro Ballpark, where it's STEM Day with local schoolchildren the special guests. Right-hander Keythel Key (0-0, 2.16 ERA) takes the hill for the Dust Devils, with righty Daniel Eagen (0-1, 4.05 ERA) going for the Hops.

The game broadcast, available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 10:45 a.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿The series continues through Sunday afternoon, with Tri-City then returning home to take on their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 29th at 6:30 p.m. For tickets to games in the Spokane series, as well as for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.