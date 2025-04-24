Bo Davidson's 3-Run Home Run Propels Ems to Victory

Spokane, WA - The Emeralds bounced back in a big way and defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 9-5. Jonah Cox hit a 2-run home run and Bo Davidson hit a 3-run home run as the Emeralds bats exploded for a big game at the plate.

The Ems jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning. Bo Davidson hit a single on the first pitch of the game. After a quick out, James Tibbs III crushed a baseball off the left field wall to bring home Davidson on the play and gave the Ems the quick lead.

Spokane answered back with a 2-out home run by Jared Thomas in the bottom of the 3rd inning to tie up the game at 1-1.

The Emeralds instantly responded with a 2-run 4th inning. James Tibbs III led the inning off with a double and Charlie Szykowny singled. Quinn McDaniel hit Tibbs home on a double for the 3rd consecutive base hit to start the frame. Scott Bandura got hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Onil Perez hit into a double-play but Szykowny was able to come home and score to give the Ems a 3-1 lead.

It was a big 5th inning for both teams. Bo Davidson drew a walk and Jonah Cox followed him in the box by crushing his 1st home run of the year. It was a 370 ft home run that had a whopping 107 mph exit velocity. James Tibbs was able to reach on an error and Charlie Szykowny hit him home on a double for his team leading 15th RBI of the season.

It was a 6-1 lead for the Ems heading into the bottom of the 5th. In yesterday's game, Spokane took the lead with a 6 run frame in the bottom of the 5th. This time they pushed home 2 runs. Jean Perez hit a solo home run with 1-out. Caleb Hobson was able to reach on an error and eventually came home to score on an RBI-single from Andy Perez. Eugene held a 6-3 lead after 5 innings.

Spokane continued to fight as they put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the 7th inning. After a strikeout to start the inning, Jared Thomas and Andy Perez hit back-to-back singles. Perez ended up swiping 2nd base to put both runners in scoring position. Austin Strickland was able to strikeout Braylen Wimmer but Aidan Longwell hit a clutch 2-out single to score both runners and cut the lead to just 1-run after 7 innings of play.

In the top of the 8th Scott Bandura reached on a walk to start the inning and Zane Zielinski got plunked by a pitch to put a pair of runners on. With 2-outs in the inning, Bo Davidson hit an absolute no-doubt moonshot to give the Ems a 9-5 lead. It was a 431 ft home run with a 112 mph exit velocity. Davidson now leads the team with 3 home runs this season.

Tyler Vogel came into the ballgame in the bottom of the 8th inning and was able to go the distance without allowing a run on the mound as the Emeralds took game 3 by a final score of 9-5.

The Emeralds will now look to win their 2nd game in a row tomorrow night and tie up the series at 2 games a piece. The Emeralds now are back to .500 on the season with a 9-9 record. Shane Rademacher will get the starting nod tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Rademacher has won the Northwest League pitcher of the week for two consecutive weeks.

