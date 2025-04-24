Late Surge Puts C's Back in Win Column

April 24, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - In a game that mirrored last night's lightning quick pace, the Canadians were able to end their four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] at Funko Field on Wednesday. The 2 hour and 12-minute affair was five minutes slower than last night's, which stand as the shortest two games of the young season.

Both starting pitchers had their best stuff. Everett's Shaddon Peavyhouse and Vancouver's Jackson Wentworth dueled through five, with each pitcher giving up a solo home run but nothing more. Wentworth struck out eight for the second consecutive start, but did not factor into the decision.

While trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Aaron Parker led off the inning with a line drive home run over the left field wall - his second of the year - to tie the game at one. The C's offense struggled for much of the night, as Parker's homer was their only hit through seven innings.

The AquaSox took a 2-1 lead in the seventh on a homer from Lazaro Montes against reliever Jonathan Todd (W, 2-1). Todd was still able to have a good outing; he completed two innings of one-run ball with two strikeouts.

Things shifted the Canadians way in the eighth inning. They used lead off walks by Eddie Micheletti and Nick Goodwin to start their rally before Victor Arias hit a hard ground ball up the middle that scored Micheletti and tied the game at two. After a pop out, the AquaSox were poised to get out of the inning when Sean Keys lifted a ball into shallow left field. However, the ball was overrun by third baseman Luis Suibel, allowing both Goodwin and Arias to come around to score the eventual winning runs.

Bo Bonds (S, 2) pitched the final two innings of the game, keeping his ERA at 0.00 while giving up just one hit in the process. With the 4-2 win, the Canadians move to 8-9 on the year and even the series with the AquaSox had one game apiece.

Game three of the series takes place tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. MLB Pipeline's #16 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown on the mound for Vancouver opposite Everett starter Nico Tellache. Canadians Baseball can be heard all season long on Sportsnet 650.

